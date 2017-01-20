Nordic Fight Night – official weights from Struer

All the fighters made weight today ahead of the Nordic Fight Night tomorrow at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark featuring the return of Patrick Nielsen (28-1, 14 KOs) and a title fight for hometown hero Dina Thorslund (7-0, 5 KOs).





Nielsen faces the power punching Colombian southpaw Bebi Berrocal (17-3, 16 KOs) in a ten-round contest, while Thorslund meets Xenia Jorenac (7-1, 2 KOs) for the WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight Championship.

Official weights:

Super Middleweight – 10 Rounds:

Patrick Nielsen: 78.5 kg

Bebi Berrocal: 78 kg

WBC Female World Youth Super Bantamweight Championship:

Dina Thorslund: 54.6 kg

Xenia Jorneac: 55.3 kg

Middleweight – 8 Rounds:

Abdul Khattab: 73 kg

Arman Torosyan: 72.2 kg

Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:

Mikkel Nielsen: 69 kg

Leri Tedeev: 69 kg

Super Middleweight – 10 Rounds:

Stefan Haertel: 77.2 kg

Tomasz Gargula: 77 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Leon Bunn: 80 kg

Przemyslaw Binienda: 78.5 kg

Limited tickets are available via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling (+45) 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting in Scandinavia and Ran Fighting in Germany.