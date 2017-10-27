Nonina Settles The Score, Retains WBF World Crown In Rubber-Match

They each held one victory over the other going into their third fight on Thursday evening, October 26 at Ferdi Meyer Hall in Welkom, South Africa, so expectations were high for the rubber-match between World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Bantamweight Champion Bukiwe Nonina and challenger Matshidiso Mokebisi.

Mokebisi had stopped Nonina in their first outing back in February of 2016, while Nonina came out on top by unanimous decision in the rematch a month later. Barring a draw, the score would be settled in what was the main event of a show promoted by The Iron Lady Promotions.





Once again it was a good, spirited fight between two top-class competitors, but the reigning world champion got off to the better start and appeared a little sharper in the exchanges. Many rounds were fairly even, but the cleaner punching came from Nonina.

Heading into the last few rounds it was clear that Mokebisi needed to finish strong, and she did just that by being more active than Nonina and winning rounds nine and ten. Unfortunately for her it was too little too late, as Nonina was awarded the victory by majority decision.

Judge Ben Ncapayi scored the fight 97-93, Judge Simon Mokadi had it 98-93, while Judge Fred Makhatani´s tally read 95-95. Referee in charge of the action was Phumeza Zinakile.

Bukiwe Nonina improved her professional record to 13-4-1 (2), retaining her title for the first time, and Matshidiso Mokebisi, still the WBF International Champion at both Bantamweight and Super Bantamweight, drops to a very misleading 8-8-1 (3).