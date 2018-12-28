Nominees For 2018 cboxinginfo.com North Carolina Boxing Awards

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas!! The North Carolina boxing fans have spoken, and we are delighted by the amazing and overwhelming participation in the 2nd annual cboxinginfo.com North Carolina boxing awards.









Last year we had over 300 votes from all over the state of North Carolina. This year, we received over 1500 votes, so we are proud to present your Nominees for the 2018 cboxinginfo.com North Carolina Boxing awards.

Thank you to all of the fans who participated in the vote, and thank you for your continued support of the sweet science in North Carolina. The fans’ contributions are the key ingredient to ensure and assist fighters, trainers, managers, gyms, and promoters will take North Carolina Boxing to a new level in 2018.

Thank you to all of the fighters, who risk their lives and make sacrifices, so fans can be entertained, promoters can promote, managers can manage, and trainers can teach.









Thank you to the North Carolina Boxing commission for providing an opportunity for men and women across the state to pursue their dreams, taking the safety of the participants seriously, and governing and growing the sport in the state of North Carolina.

The 2018 WINNERS will be announced Live Monday, January 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM EST via live stream on cboxinginfo.com’s social media. If you are not following us, please add @cboxinginfo to your social media lists on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Without further ado, the 2018 nominees for the cboxinginfo.com North Carolina Boxing Awards are as follows:

Fighter of the Year

Donnie Marshall

JacQuan Townes

Michael Williams Jr.

Kelvin King

Stevie Massey

Fight of the Year

Noel Echeverria vs Jairo Vargas UNBC Lightweight Championship

Lei’D Tapa vs Monika Harrison

Michael Williams Jr vs Stephon McIntyre

Marcos Escudero vs Brad Stevens

Trainer of the Year

Roy Jones Jr

Adam Esposito

Don Turner

Remy Fullwood

Tim Gregory

Santos Ramirez

Ricky Rainey

Johnny “skip” Crumpler

Round of the Year

Round 8 Noel Echeverria vs Jairo Vargas UNBC Lightweight Championship

Round 1 Kelvin King vs. Dereck Hyatt

Round 2 Michael Williams Jr vs Justin Rainier

Manager of the Year

Swan Davis

Paul Marrinacio

Gardner Payne***

Michael Williams Sr

Cameron Harvey***

Brian Lee***

Newcomer of the Year

Michael Williams Jr

Kelvin King

Jose Ibarra

Lei’D Tapa

Khalil Smoot

Promoter of the Year

LaVonda Stacy-Earley

Christy Martin

Prospect of the Year

Michael Williams Jr

Jose Ibarra

Stevie Massey

Kelvin King

Quintin Rankin

LaVonte Earley

Event of the Year

Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions Nov 17

Christy Martin Promotions Feb 23

Most Inspirational

Let’s Make It Happen Together Inc

Coach Kedar Massey

Chris Williams

Hustle Hands

Carrie Flock