Noel Mikaelian Back In Action In Miami Tonight

NOEL MIKAELIAN FIGHTS FOR WBC INTERNATIONAL CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP IN MIAMI

Cruiserweight Noel Mikaelian (24-2) who stems from Hamburg Germany and now fighting out of 5th St. Gym in Miami Beach, Florida headlines the first ever Global Legion Boxing show on December 12th in Miami Florida. Global Legion FC is a hybrid of boxing and MMA but on Friday boxing will take the forefront. Leading the early 4pm start will be several undefeated 5th St. Gym fighters and some more undefeated talent in the stacked and packed inaugural boxing showcase show.

Mikaelian will take his 24-2 record into the ring and challenge for the WBC International Title at the 200lb Cruiserweight limit against Jessie Bryan (20-3-2). A former competitor in the World Boxing Super Series, Mikaelian fought for the prestigious WBC Diamond belt against Marcus Breidus in 2018 losing what ESPN called robbery of the year. Mikaelian appeared to be heading towards the WBC belt and world title but the judges, as is common in boxing, had a different idea. Mikaelian is now back with a new promoter, gym and trainer and this win against Jessie Bryan who is also challenging for the title, can skyrocket Mikaelian into this strong competitive and extremely underrated division where a World Title shot is inevitable in 2021. He is currently ranked in the top 10. This will likely put him in the top 2 or 3 maybe even the number one position or a possible mandatory.

The undercard is also packed with great fights. Rafayel Simonyan (8-0) Iron Alvarez (12-0) Andreras Katzourakis (5-0) Ermal Hadribeaj and Andrew Dwelly who are also undefeated are on the card. All fighters made weight and the doors open at 3:00pm. Event Location: Hilton Airport Blue Lagoon and streaming on Fite TV.



