No Regrets For Owen Jobburn

Owen Jobburn has no regrets after losing his unbeaten record earlier this month.





The Stoke pugilist, with links to the Emerald Isle, took part in a Prize Fighter Tournament in Dublin which saw him lose to Ricky Hatton trained prospect, Chris Blaney, over three rounds.

Jobburn, deep in camp for Saturday’s appearance on BCB Promotions’ ‘On The March’ in Stoke, took the fight on short notice.

“There were a lot of the reasons to turn the fight down such as short notice and the weight difference but not many people get the chance to fight for €25,000 in one night,” Jobburn explained. “Since being injured and not fighting since September I have been dying to fight again.

“I have no regrets at all for taking the fight, great experience and had nothing to lose in my opinion, I didn’t get cut or stopped and had a fun, quick fight.

!Being undefeated has never meant anything to me. I’m not the type of fighter to hide behind a record. My past two fights have been against undefeated fighters 9Sam Evans and Chris Blaney) and there’s an argument that I won them both; especially the first fight. Being the away fighter doesn’t help but that’s professional boxing.”





The former soldier is looking forward to the home comforts of King’s Hall this weekend and is determined to bounce back from his defeat to Blaney, just two weeks ago.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting at home again,” he added. “The support from Stoke fans is great, it gives added pressure to perform but I believe I thrive off it!

“I have never fought at Kings Hall but have only heard good things. I like the fact you can order a beer and watch the boxing at same time because after all it is a night out for people.

“I had a couple of days off training then kicked back in with a lot of heavy sparring. I was over my normal weight for Ireland so just aiming to get back down to my proper weight as I put a lot on whilst I was injured. I’m a secret fatty!

“No idea who I have Saturday and I’m not concerned this fight is about me getting back to my best and getting back to winning ways.”





The show also features unbeaten Stoke trio Luke Caci, Nathan Heaney and Kieron McLaren plus unbeaten duo – Burton’s Leon Gower and Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh. Debutant, Ross Hollis, also features.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041.