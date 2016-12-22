Following three sell-out shows in 2016, Errol Johnson’s Western Country Boxing have announced their first show of 2017 in Plymouth.

A familiar line-up of Plymouth pugilists feature at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 11th February.





‘No Love Lost: War of the Roses’ takes place over the Valentine’s Weekend.

Des ‘The Destroyer’ Newton tops the bill in an eight round contest after storming to victory in his last two Guildhall appearances. Impressive wins over Joe Beeden and Richard Walter in front of his army of supporters have convinced Johnson that lightweight Newton (3-0) is ready to make the step up in rounds.

Like Newton, Plymouth welterweight, Jack ‘The Ripper’ Bellingham, will be looking to make it a hat-trick of Guildhall win after disposing of Liam Wright and Rudolf Durica in his January and October appearances. The 26 year-old super lightweight (3-0) has three wins from three contests to date.

Plymouth lightweight, Darren ‘Terminator’ Townley, makes a welcome return to the Guildhall. ‘The Terminator’ featured in the January and July shows but missed out October as he featured in Torquay instead. The 29 year-old (4-1) suffered a surprise loss to Henry James on that occasion, so will be looking to make amends and get back to winning ways this time around.

Plymouth super featherweight, Chris Adaway, (6-24-2) takes on Bideford’s Ben Owen (1-0) in an intriguing battle of Devon. Adaway’s record doesn’t do the 23 year-old justice and he will be buoyed by a recent victory over Essex prospect Jack Healy and, of course, his Guildhall victory over Matt Seawright in October.

Exeter welterweight, Faheem Khan (9-9-2) is also in action alongside Launceston duo – welterweight, Wes Smith (1-0), and bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson (2-0). The pair both recorded victories in their October Guildhall bouts last time out.

Debutant, Dean Riley, completes the card, The Plymouth welterweight will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his fellow local boxers with a winning start to life in the paid ranks.

Tickets for ‘No Love Lost’ are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

Battleground

Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing returns to Walsall in February with a four-fight Boxing Dinner Show at Walsall Football Club on Friday, 17th February.

‘Battleground’ features a quartet of undefeated boxers.

Hot Halesowen prospect, Lennox Clarke, is in action as he looks to secure a title shot in 2017. The 25 year-old is unbeaten in 14 professional contests and has set his sights on a showdown with English Super Middleweight Champion, Jahmaine Smyle. Clarke was ringside in November when Smyle retained his belt with a split decision victory over Leon McKenzie.

After being avoided at Midlands level, ‘Dangerous’ is ready to prove himself at national level and will enjoy an eight round warm-up to blow off the Christmas cobwebs.

Talented Lichfield flyweight, Brad Foster, is also in action. ‘The Blade’ has recorded five straight professional victories since making the switch from kick boxing just 12 months ago. The 19 year-old recently signed a three-year promotional contract with Frank Warren and, after securing nine world titles in kickboxing, is looking to reach world level as a boxer. Foster will enjoy a six round tune-up as Warren plots the youngster’s next move.

Former amateur star, Connor Parker, will be looking to build on his recent impressive professional debut when he fights in the paid ranks for just the second time. The Swadlincote super lightweight debuted in Tewkesbury in December and will be looking to make waves in the professional ranks in 2017.

West Bromwich light heavyweight prospect, Joshua Stokes, completes the card. Josh, brother of undefeated middleweight prospect Tom, will make his professional debut after a solid amateur career with Wodensborough ABC.

Standard tickets for ‘Battleground’, priced at £35, are available by calling the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.