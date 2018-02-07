No Love Lost: Louis Aitken; Holt vs. Jones

Louis Aitken believes his third pro fight will be worth the ‘weight’ after typical Scottish cuisine caused a brief panic over the festive period.

The former international-class kickboxer knuckled down immediately to shift the extra pound or so and will be fighting fit for Friday’s bout with at the Plymouth Guildhall.

Ahead of BCB Promotions’ ‘No Love Lost’ show, Aitken said: “My weight was really good before Christmas and I decided I didn’t need to take my scales to Scotland when I went up for a bit of time away.

“I nearly soiled myself when I got back and got on the scales! I’ve been on a strict diet ever since.

“I wasn’t quite eating deep-fried Mars bars but everything else seems to be deep-fried,” he quipped.

“It was fantastic sparring and it really helped me out with my preparations. To be fair it’s good locally to have regular sparring with the lads like Des Newton and Jack Bellingham, but it’s also great to go somewhere different and mix it up.”

Popular Aitken has also had to deal with a rush of ticket sales alongside training and dieting.

“Tickets are going great,” he said. “It’s funny because January is such a long month and you get a bit nervous, then payday comes along and everybody starts buying them!”

The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Tickets are £35 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

Written In The Stars For Holt?

Paul Holt reckons it’s written in the stars he’ll get a rematch against Indi Sangha in the Midlands Boxing Series final with the field for the tournament now halved.

That leaves Holt to take on Chasetown’s Luke Jones while Sangha, from Derby, tackles Tamworth’s Louis Fielding in what will now become semi-final clashes.

The last four bouts were due to be over eight rounds, but will now drop down to six as was planned for the quarters. The final is the usual 10 as is standard for area title fights.

Holt, a Brummie based in Nuneaton, is on this third opponent after being paired with Baker and Baillie before they pulled out.

The 27-year-old southpaw retired after defeat to fellow left-hander Sangha last September, by two points over a distance of six, but has had a change of heart.

‘The Incredible’ is now determined to exact revenge and reckons Sangha will come out on top against Fielding, who was stopped in six by Holt when he became Midlands champion.

Jones, aged 23, will be looking to throw a spanner in the works after rocking up four wins from six pro outings, with one defeat and a draw. All have gone the distance.

Holt has as many losses as wins on his record but has done 10 rounds, climbing off the floor to see the final bell against Bobby Jenkinson for the area’s featherweight crown in 2016.

His setbacks have come against high-quality opposition and he wants to right what he believes were the wrongs of his disappointment against Sangha.

Holt said: “I know Luke Jones’ name and that’s about it. I’ve been told he’s a come forward fighter, but that’s my game and he’ll come unstuck if he tries that against me.

“If he attempts to box on the back-foot, I think he’ll come unstuck as well, but I’ll do a bit of research and make sure I know what I’m going up against.

“It just seems it is destiny that I’ll get Sangha again and it’s a different fight over 10 rounds. I did it against Jenkinson, broke my jaw and still loved it!

“I’ve been in the ring with them both and I think Sangha beats Fielding, so I’ve got a job to do if I want that fight again. I’m determined to fight my way to the final.

“I wasn’t going to box again after Sangha, I’d even convinced myself that was it, but it wasn’t long before I wanted to come back.

“I didn’t put it on like Sangha like I should have, that’s why I lost even though he was good with his uppercuts on the inside. I hurt him as well, though.

“What’s done is done now, but I made Sangha looked better than he probably is. The tournament has been hard to prepare for, with all of the changes, but he’s the one I want.”

Walsall’s Rachel Ball and Coventry’s Jordan Cooke also feature in the home corner in other offerings on the Midlands Boxing Series’ first fight night.

Tickets are still on sale now through the boxers on Facebook or online at iboxingtickets.com. Alternatively, call the Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414, extension 416.