No Love Island for James Branch

UNBEATEN cruiserweight hope James Branch Jr has snubbed the chance to sign up for Love Island.





The Hainault pretty boy was tracked down by agents who believed he would be a smash with females on the ITV reality show next year, but Branch told them he was a fighter not a lover.

Branch (6-0, 1KO) is back in action on Frank Warren’s ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ bill at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday December 21, live on BT Sport.

Ironically light-heavyweight Tommy Fury returns to action on that big Christmas show following his successful Love Island stint.





Branch is happy to leave romance to his Frank Warren stablemate and explained: “I was approached about it by a few agents and a lot of people were pushing me forward, but I said; ‘No’.

“For me it wasn’t something I was interested in doing, but fair play to Tommy. He did well, but I am not really interested.

“Tommy become a public figure from doing it and got a following. It should help him do well selling on the shows he boxes on.





“My life has been boxing from a very young age. Fighting means everything to me and I just don’t really know how I would come across on Love Island.

“I enjoy speaking and being in front of the camera. I’m not bad at talking, but prefer fighting.

Branch, 24, joked that he would have been a nightmare for Love Island producers, adding: “I am a different character to Tommy. I’ve got behavioural problems and might have been slung out after a week.”

Seven-time National amateur champion Branch spoke with his trainer Martin Bowers and believes he will move into title contention next year.

Branch said: “My career is going all right, but after Christmas we will start looking for titles. There is talk of the Southern Area title. Then I can start pushing on.

“I am blessed to be on a platform with Frank Warren promoting me and BT Sport.

“I’m learning and it has taken me some time to adapt from amateur to pro. I am sparring well and going good.

“It is going to be a good night at the Copper Box and a great event to come to. I am gonna put on a lovely boxing performance.

“My opponents will need to run otherwise he will get obliterated.”

ALSO ON THE SHOW

Unbeaten Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (13-0) looks to continue his path of destruction against Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1). The WBC Silver Heavyweight championship and the WBO International Heavyweight belts will be on the line.

Sunny Edwards (13-0) fights for the vacant British super flyweight title against former amateur teammate Marcel Braithwaite (9-1), with Light Heavyweight prospect and Love Island star Tommy Fury (2-0) making his long awaited return to the boxing ring after winning the hearts of the nation on the popular ITV reality television show over the summer.

