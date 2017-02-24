No Guts, No Glory For Zaber

Old Hill boxer, Manny Zaber, is ready to bounce back stronger as he returns to the ring next weekend following a first career loss last time out writes Taran Patel.

Zaber suffered defeat at the hands of Josh Baillie in his first title bout of his pro career on the 19th of November 2016. The 22 year old suffered a cut above his left eye forcing his team to make the decision for him to retire in the fifth round.





The ‘Pac Man’ is set to return to the ring on the 4th of March at Walsall’s Town Hall and insists he can’t wait to get back in there.

“I’m ready to go now,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I can’t wait just to get back in the ring, after my last fight I was really down, I put on a bit of weight and I felt depressed all the time. It was hard to take but my team kept motivating me, telling me ‘don’t worry about it you’ll come back stronger’. I owe them all a lot, especially Errol Johnson (manager) and Paul Mann (trainer).

You learn a lot of stuff, when you’re winning it’s alright everyone’s around you and supporting you but when you lose things change. Now, it’s about bouncing back.

“I always say I’d literally fight anyone. I said to Errol I want the rematch straight away but then Errol told me not to worry about any of that, so I’m going leave the match-making to him because I know whatever he does, it will be in the best interest for me”.

Next Saturday will mark Zaber’s tenth professional fight since turning professional two years ago. The likable pugilist believes a lot has changed since his first fight in July 2015 and he has set his sights on further improvements in the comings months.

“I think I’ve changed a lot but like we’re still working on new things,” he added. “I’m learning to adapt even more to my style and not just rushing in fighting with my heart. My team told me I’ve got to be calmer and box more on the jab and not just rush in throwing any kind of punch.

“I’m just learning and practicing to box behind the jab more. I’m getting better with every fight. I didn’t have any amateur experience so I’m learning on the job. I’ll be a better fighter for my experiences and I’ll show that next weekend.”

Zaber is joined by a host of Black Country boxers on BCB Promotions’ ‘No Guts, No Glory’ show.

Walsall super lightweight, Luke Paddock, headlines in an eight-round contest alongside Tipton’s Ricky Summers, who will have to wait to challenge Frank Buglioni for his British Title after the ‘Wise Guy’ picked up an injury in sparring earlier this week.

Wolverhampton Bantamweight, Kyle Williams, also features alongside Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, and Coventry heavyweight, Dilly Singh.

The card will also feature professional female boxing as West Bromwich welterweight, Lauren ‘Black Widow’ Johnson, makes her professional debut. Dwain Grant and Tom Stokes no longer feature.

Tickets for No Guts No Glory on Saturday, 4th March are priced at £30 for standard unreserved seating or £60 VIP Ringside and are available by calling 0845 111 2900. Doors open at 6.00pm

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall, WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).

Grosvenor Casino Walsall have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Town Hall to the casino post-fight where the show will be finished in time to catch the main event from the O2 as David Haye and Tony Bellew clash live on Sky Sports Box Office.