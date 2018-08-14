Nikita Ababiy Turns Pro In Chicago On October 6

Nikita Ababiy will make his professional debut in the first Matchroom Boxing USA show live on DAZN at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 6.





The 19 year old Brooklyn talent know as ‘White Chocolate’ will join fellow former Team USA debutant Nkosi Solomon in taking his first steps in the professional game on the bill topped by Jessie Vargas’ clash with Thomas Dulorme – and the 19 year old former Jr. Golden Gloves champion cannot wait to showcase his skills live on DAZN.

“I’m so excited, this is what I’ve been training for my whole life and it’s time to show the world who ‘White Chocolate’ is,” said Ababiy.

“I’ve never been to Chicago so I’m looking forward to making my debut in a new city, it just adds to the whole occasion for me.





“I know that I am going to be really active with Eddie Hearn and DAZN. I think we’re looking at trying to fight ten times in the first year which would be great.

“The first couple of fights is looking to get experience. When I start facing fighters that are stronger then we may look to go down the weights, I think I could make Super-Welterweight and maybe even 147lbs, who knows, I want to do it all, winning World titles at multiple weights is the dream.

“I’ll fight anybody. Whoever wants to fight, let’s fight. I just want to take over, I want to win in every division and be a pound-for-pound star.





“People will always remember that Nikita Ababiy was one of the first guys to sign with Eddie Hearn and DAZN in the States. I am my biggest challenge. I know what I have to do. I cannot back down, that’s what makes me different.

“White Chocolate came about because when I was in the gym training and sparring, I was pretty flashy and they were saying ‘he’s white, with a lot of rhythm, let’s call him white chocolate’ and ever since then, that’s what it’s been ever since!

“I know that my style is awkward, I don’t like to be predictable. I train like I am preparing to fight the best in the world, that’s how I train, if I’m coming I’m ready – that’s all it is.”

Ababiy will take his spot under the bright lights as Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN usher in a new era in boxing in America.

There are two great World title clashes between IBF World Light-Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev against Briton Callum Johnson and WBA World Super-Bantamweight champion Daniel Roman defending his crown for the third time against Britain’s Gavin McDonnell.

Ababiy’s fellow Brooklynite Jarrell Miller is right in the mix for the big fights in the Heavyweight division and he takes on Poland’s Tomasz Adamek, the former two-weight World champion who picked up and defended the Polish title in his last two fights in his homeland.

Along with these World stars, Chicago fight fans will be able to back two of their own on the night, with former World Lightweight title challenger Jessica McCaskill in action on the bill along with unbeaten Bantamweight prospect Shawn Simpson.