Night Night Promotions Press Conference video and quotes

Below is the press conference video and quotes from seven of the fighters who will be fighting this Saturday night at The Hockessin PAL in Hockessin, Delaware as Night Night Promotions presents a championship doubleheader.

In the main event Joey Tiberi, Jr. (15-2, 8 KOs) pf Bear, Delaware battles Kevin Womack, Jr. (7-14-4, 5 KOs) of Baltimore, MD for the USBU America’s Jr. Welterweight title. In the eight-round co-feature, Lamont Singletary (8-2, 5 KOs) of Dover, Delaware takes on Hafiz Montgomery (5-1, 2 KOs) of Toms River, NJ for the USBU Northeast Regional Cruiserweight title.





Todd Mulvena (Promoter)–“I want thank all the fighters who train hard and work hard to put on a good show for the fans. It is Veteran’s day weekend. All service people can get a $10 discount. Let us honor you. We have Joey Tiberi and Lamont Singletary for championship belts. We are giving a portion of the proceeds to Attack Addiction. The mission is to promote drug and alcohol awareness. It is something that affects every household in America.”

Joey Tiberi, Jr.–“This show is for a good cause. This is the future of boxing in Delaware. We have enough talent in Delaware to keep this going.”

Lamont Singletary–“I am so excited about this fight. I put hard work in. My trainer Greg Pritchett killed me during training camp.”

Schmelle Baldwin–“This is huge for me. I been an amateur for a long time. I finally get to show case my skills and get my name out there.”

Brandon Mullins–“This is going to be a great show, and it will bring the community together. I am excited to get in the ring and put on a good show. I have worked hard. It is great to fight on the same card as they guys. We have trained together and we are all friends.





Wesui Johnson-“This is a dream come true to fight in my hometown. I am going to try to put on a good show for everyone.”

Michael Crain–“I realized that I belong in the ring, and I am ready to put on a show for you guys.”

Maurice Horne-“I am going to put on a good show come November 11th. I am ready.”