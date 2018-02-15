Nielsen says fans can expect a new and improved ‘Pjatrøv’ in Struer

Mikkel Nielsen (3-0, 2 KOs) says fans can expect a new and improved ‘Pjatrøv’ when he fights on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBC Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash against Alicia Ashley on March 10 in Struer.

Nielsen returns to the ring for the first time in twelve months following a TKO win over Flavio Turelli at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus. The former three-time national amateur champion is eager to showcase his developments in six-round super welterweight contest against Georgian Jamal Shalamberidze (7-2, 4 KOs).





“I’m really looking forward to fighting again,” said the boxer from Odense. “I have been training everyday since my last fight. I’ve stayed ready and have waited for my next opportunity to come. The fans can expect Mikkel Nielsen vol. 2.0. I’m hungrier than ever and they will see a Pjatrøv that won’t back off once the bell rings. 12 months of training will be executed within 6 rounds and I hope everyone will appreciate the improvements I’ve made in the gym.

Nielsen will be fighting for a second time in Struer. The 28 year-old scored a points victory over Leri Tedeev in the Danish city last year.

“My memories from the last fight are a cold locker rooms because of a broken window and itchy toilet paper. Besides that it was an amazing atmosphere in the arena with the locals going absolutely mental! I also expect to be downing a few beers with the locals afterwards just like last time – people from Struer know how to party wild and hard!”

Dina Thorslund challenges Alicia Ashley for the WBC Female World Super Bantamweight title on March 10 at the Struer Energi Park. Former European Champion Dennis Ceylan begins his road to redemption against Jesus Sanchez on the undercard while rising Danish stars Mikkel Nielsen, Frederik Hede Jensen, Adam Bashanov, Kem Ljungquist and Haris Dzindo also return to action.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketsmaster.dk or by calling 70 15 65 65.