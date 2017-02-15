Nielsen faces tough test in Aarhus on March 18

Mikkel Nielsen (2-0, 1 KO) faces a tough test in just his third professional fight on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus as he takes on Switzerland’s Flavio Turelli (11-12-2, 1 KO) in a six-round super welterweight contest on the undercard of Dennis Ceylan’s European title fight against Britain’s Isaac Lowe.





Nielsen, who was a standout amateur boxer, winning the Danish amateur championships for three consecutive years, has made an impressive start to his professional career with Team Sauerland. Nielsen’s promoter, Nisse Sauerland, says it is important for the 27 year-old to be tested early in his career.

“There’s no wasting time with Mikkel, he had a great amateur career but now it’s time to show what he can do as a professional. He needs these kind of tests early in his career.

“In recent fights, Turelli has been in the ring with some high-ranked and experienced fighters, and he’s given them all really tough close fights, so a lot credit must go to Mikkel and his trainer Joey Gamache for taking this fight at such an early stage of his career”.

Flavio Turelli, who is the former Swiss Super Welterweight Champion, has fought some of the biggest names in the division – including USA’s top 10 world ranked Tony Harrison, who is soon to be fighting in a world title eliminator. Other notable names on Turelli’s record include Howard Cospolite, who scored a stoppage victory over Nielsen’s stable mate Abdul Khattab, and Samuel Vargas.

Turelli’s most recent fight, which was against the current Italian Super Welterweight Champion Felice Moncelli was a particularly entertaining fight, with the aggressive Swiss boxer almost causing a major upset.

Despite his opponent’s pedigree, Nielsen believes he is up to the challenge.

‘’I am looking forward to this fight and the chance to test my skills against a quality opponent,’’ says Nielsen. ‘’Flavio has met some good names, but I think he is a good match for me, and I don’t fear him in anyway. I juts need to push him hard, use my jab, and when the opportunity comes try to knock him out.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267.

All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting across Scandinavia. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting