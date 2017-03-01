Nicola Adams Invites Piers Morgan To Pro Debut!

Boxing’s First Lady, Nicola Adams OBE, has invited controversial television personality Piers Morgan to her professional debut at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April.

Women’s boxing icon Adams was joined by her Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier today.





The Double Olympic Gold Medallist has already made Warren see the light when it comes to women in boxing, and now she is determined to make Piers a fan too!

Their discussion on equality in sport sparked a heated debate across social media, with many viewers Tweeting in their support of Nicola and women in sport.

@martingibson14 said: “Nicola is a great ambassador for sport full stop she fully deserves to show her talent in the ring glad frank saw this”

@CourtNewcombe Tweeted: “@NicolaAdamsOBE on @GMB such a role model for women’s boxing, would love to do what you do, but keep doing what you do best!”

Adams ended her lively interview by inviting Piers along to her hotly-anticipated pro debut on April 8th, broadcast live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

“Maybe I will!” answered Piers.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.