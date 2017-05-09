Nicola Adams Faces Maryan Salazar In Leeds Homecoming 

Leeds Double Olympic Champion Nicola Adams OBE faces Mexico’s Maryan Salazar over four three minute rounds at the First Direct Arena on Saturday 13th May, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Yorkshire hero Adams made a dream start to her professional career last month at the Manchester Arena, cruising to a comfortable points win over tough Argentinian Virginia Noemi Carcamo.





She controlled the range and pace of the fight with her impressive footwork, punch variety and timing, but was unable to force the stoppage. After deciding to move to longer three minute rounds, Adams believes the extra time will lead to more knockout wins.

“You just need that extra minute, you’re learning all these new things in the gym and you can’t try them out in two minutes,” said Adams. “I have two minutes to find my rhythm, distance and take out my opponent. It’s not enough time.

“I found by the end of the rounds, I needed a couple more seconds and it would be over. Now we have three minutes, I’m able to relax more, establish the jab, find the rhythm properly and really get in the swing of things.”

‘The Lioness’ is relishing the chance to fight in her home city for the first time in 20 years. The hugely-popular Flyweight has come a long way since her amateur debut at a smoke-filled working men’s club in 1997.

“I can’t wait to fight in front of all of the Leeds fans. The atmosphere in the Arena is going to be unreal and I’m sure it will replicate the noise at the Games. I haven’t boxed in Leeds since I was a kid so this really is a homecoming fight.”

Maryan Salazar, 18, has won five of her six professional fights, losing once on points. The Aguascalientes resident has contested 32 rounds since making her professional debut in August 2016.

Remaining tickets for Saturday’s show are available from Eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000.