Nico Hernandez vs. Szilveszter Kanalas – Weigh-in results

Main Event – Vacant IBA Flyweight World Championship (12 rounds) – PPV

Nico Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs), Wichita, KS 112 lbs.

Szilveszter Kanalas (14-7, 9 KOs), Pecs, Hungary 110.8 lbs.





Co-Feature – Heavyweight (8 rounds) – PPV

Andrey Afonin (5-0, 2 KOs), Kursky, Russia 225.4 lbs.

Pedro Rodriguez (23-4, 19 KOs), Miami, FL by way of Cuba 245.8 lbs.

Heavyweights (8 rounds) – PPV

Oleksandr Teslenko (12-0, 10 KOs), Toronto, Canada by way of Ukraine 216.8 lbs.

Terrance Marba (9-5, 7 KOs), Saint Petersburg, FL 214.4 lbs.

Featherweights (8 rounds) — PPV

Victor Morales, Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs), Vancouver, WA 125.8 lbs.

David Berna (15-3, 14 KOs), Budapest, Hungary 127 lbs.

Junior Welterweights (4 rounds)

Jeff Sturm (2-0, 1 KO), Wichita, KS 139.8 lbs.

Archie Weah (2-10), Norcross, GA by way of Liberia 142 lbs.





Cruiserweights (4 rounds)

Chris Harris (2-2-2, 2 KOs), Kansas City, KS 184.6 lbs.

Leroy Jones (2-3, 2 KOs), Saint Louis, MO 183.6 lbs.

(All fights & fighters are subject to change)

WHAT: “SUPERBOX LIVE: KO Night Boxing / High Stakes”

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 2018

WHERE: Kansas Star Arena





PROMOTER: KO Night Boxing LLC

TELEVISION:Super Channel’s new live boxing series, SUPERBOX LIVE, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC, will air live exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide on FITE.TV app and website (excluding Canada) for a suggested retail price of only $19.95.

BROADCASTERS: Sean Wheelock & Corey Erdman

RING ANNOUNCER: David Diamante

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m. CT

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. CT

FIRST TV BOUT: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

TICKETS: Tickets are priced at $120.00 (VIP), $80.00, $50.00 and $30.00 (prices do not include service fees) and available to purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com, Kansas Star Casino and US Logo, Inc. (520 N. West St., Wichita / 316.264.1321).