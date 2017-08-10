Nico Hernandez faces Francisco Lapizco on 9/23

KO Night Boxing LLC and Hartman Arena hosted a private media luncheon today to announce the return of 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez for his third professional fight on Saturday, September 23, headlining “KO Night Boxing: Step Up!” at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.

“KO Night Boxing: Step Up!” is a presentation of KO Night Boxing LLC., in association with Hartman Arena, Mort’s Cigar Bar and Jimmy Egg.

Wichita-native Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs) will face the stiffest test of his young pro career, Mexican flyweight Francisco “Guerrero” Lapizco (8-5, 2 KOs), in the six-round main event.





“I’m very fortunate that my promoter, John Andersen (KO Night Boxing), has worked hard to make my third pro fight at home,” Hernandez said. “I’m very excited to be able to show boxing at its best.

“My opponent has never been stopped. Obviously, he has more professional experience than me, and I understand he likes putting pressure on his opponent. I want to be the first to stop this guy! I also want the boxing world to know I’m coming for belts. Champions should get ready for Nico Hernandez.”

In his professional debut on March 25th, Hernandez knocked out Patrick Gutierrez in the fourth round, and this past June 17th at Hartman Arena, the 21-year-old U.S. Olympian stopped previously undefeated Jose Rodriguez in the third round of the main event.

Lapizco, 22, has already defeated an unbeaten opponent, Cesar Sustaita (3-0), three years ago at Ontario, California. His last fight was this past January at home in Sinaloa, Mexico, in which Lapizco won a six-round unanimous decision over Jairo Miranda.





“This fight is a step up for Nico against a proven opponent who goes rounds,” Andersen noted. “He has already upset an undefeated fighter. It’s time for Nico to step up, as well as the city of Wichita, in terms of supporting him. This is a major event on September 23rd that will bring national attention, not only for Nico, but to Wichita.

“We have an opportunity to put Nico, all of Kansas, on the national map in boxing. We have a multi-fight deal to showcase Nico at Hartman Arena. After the September 23rd show, we’ll announce his final fight of 2017. We need people to turnout September 23rd at Hartman Arena to continue promoting Nico at home.”

(L-R) — Promoter John Andersen, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez and his father/head trainer Lewis Hernandez

(photo courtesy of Hartman Arena)

Additional “KO Night Boxing: Step Up!” fights will soon be announced. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m. CT) at the Hartman Arena box office and http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005308B32459E5 Prices are $115.00 (VIP), $75.00, $75.00, $50.00, $30.00 and $25.00.

This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT with the opening bout scheduled at 7:00 p.m. CT.

TITLE Boxing is the official apparel and gloves partner for KO Night Boxing, LLC.