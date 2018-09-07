Nick Webb rebuild starts on September 29

September 29 sees heavyweight Nick Webb return to ring for the first time since David Allen defeat





Heavyweight Nick Webb (12-1) returns to action on September 29 on a stacked Siesta Boxing card at Bracknell Leisure Centre to begin the first stage of his planned rebuild process following his sole career defeat to David Allen (13-4-2) at the O2 Arena last August.

The 30-year-old former ABA champion was flying against Allen, three rounds up on the scorecards, until a right hand to the temple sent him crashing through the ropes in the dying seconds of the fourth round.

The heavyweight contest was a 10-round British heavyweight title eliminator on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s points win over former world champ Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

After a month’s rest, the 6’5” athlete is now set to start his comeback to contention on the last weekend of September, just 12 miles away from his home.





Managed by Scott Welch, the Chertsey puncher will take part in a six-rounder in his 14th professional contest as part of a rebuilding process that he estimates will take up to three learning fights.

He said, “Just getting straight back in there really, had a blip in my last fight, so got to right a few wrongs and just get back to it.

“I could come up with a million excuses for my last fight but there ain’t no point, I won’t get caught like that again. This loss has shown me I’ve still got a lot to work and improve on.

“I can take it two ways, I can take it in a way that I should be worried or whatever, but it’s not affected me like that; I’m taking in the way that it’s a learning curve, I’ve got to prove people wrong again. I’m coming back as the underdog, I guess, so it’s just a big learning curve, really. Even though I lost the fight, I know I’m a lot better for it and I showed the side of me that can box still.”





Webb’s opponent for has yet to be confirmed but he is hopeful for a sturdy test that will provide him with some valuable ring experience, “Not sure what sort of an opponent I’ll be facing yet, we did ask for Dorian Darch, but he’s not available, but we want someone pretty tough to get some rounds in under me. Even though I’ve had 13 fights, I’ve not much experience because I’ve only done 30 rounds still, so I’d like to get some more experience before stepping up again.”

Webb has already called for the rematch with Allen, whose next fight is scheduled for October 13 in Newcastle, and plans to be more than ready for the next step up in competition.

“I’ve been working on my mistakes. Just got to make sure I’m ready this time, make sure that everything is ready – that’s physically and mentally. Just going back to me tearing people apart again!”

The Siesta Boxing card, titled ‘Bracknell Boxing Carnival’, will be headlined by South African-born welterweight talent Luther Clay (9-1), 22 from Bracknell.

21-year-old heavyweight Naylor Ball (5-0) and super-welterweight George Lamport (5-0), 21 from Farnborough, both look to make it six in six against opposition yet to be confirmed.

Aaron ‘Bam-Bam’ Collins (3-0), 26 from Fleet, tackles Chatham’s Ricky Rose (3-6-1) over four rounds at the welterweight limit, and super-featherweight Andre Grant (3-0), 29 from Farnborough, goes up against Oldham’s Zimbabwe-born Taka Bembere (1-4).

Irishman Rohan Date (4-0-1) drops down to welterweight for his fifth paid outing and Scotsman Derek Renfrew (5-0-1) looks to continue his unbeaten campaign at super-middleweight.

To follow Nick on Twitter, click here @itsanickting

For tickets to the next fight, please call 07792 371 631