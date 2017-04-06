Weights: Nick DeLomba vs. Jimmy Williams

Listed below are weights for the participants on tomorrow’s CES Boxing professional fight card scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Twin River Casino.
Doors open at 6 and the first bout begins at 7. Cranston, R.I., vet Nick DeLomba (11-1, 2 KOs) faces Jimmy Williams (12-0-1, 5 KOs) of New Haven, Conn., in the 10-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) USNBC Welterweight Title.
The event airs live in its entirety on FITE TV Pay Per View for $14.99 beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Fight fans can stream the event live on their television by downloading the FITE app free from iTunes or Google Play and using the instant stream-to-TV function for full-screen viewing, or watch online from any device at www.fite.tv. The FITE app also works with any Wi-Fi connected TV, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Replays will be available for those unable to watch live.
Tickets are priced at $47.00, $102.00, $127.00 (VIP) and $152.00 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.twinriver.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253/2254 or at the Twin River Casino Players Club. All fights and fighters are subject to change.
Visit www.cesboxing.com, www.twitter.com/cesboxing or www.facebook.com/cesboxing for more information, or follow CES Boxing on Instagram at @CESBOXING.
NICK DELOMBA
Cranston, R.I.
11-1, 2 KOs
142
JIMMY WILLIAMS
New Haven, Conn.
12-0-1, 5 KOs
143 ½
RAY OLIVEIRA JR.
New Bedford, Mass.
7-0, 1 KO
154
CASEY KRAMLICH
Portland, Maine
6-0-1, 3 KOs
151 ½
ZACK RAMSEY
Springfield, Mass.
7-1, 3 KOs
136
JAMAINE ORTIZ
Worcester, Mass.
3-0, 2 KOs
135
GLENN MITCHELL
Steubenville, Ohio
2-0, 2 KOs
132
ALEKSANDRA MAGDZIAK LOPES
Marshfield, Mass.
16-4-2, 1 KO
146 ½
PATY RAMIREZ
Aguascalientes, Mexico
11-3, 5 KOs
144 ½
KENDRICK BALL JR.
Worcester, Mass.
5-0-2, 4 KOs
166
ZACHARY CHRISTY
Providence, R.I.
1-0-1
166
KHIRY TODD
Lynn, Mass.
2-0, 2 KOs
146
ADRIANO MORAES
Coconut Creek, Fla.
Pro debut
142
ARTURO LOPES
Marshfield, Mass.
1-0, 1 KO
142
MARQUS BATES
Taunton, Mass.
1-1, 1 KO
142
CRISTOBAL MARRERO
New London, Conn.
3-0, 2 KOs
140
SIDNEY MACCOW
New York, N.Y.
4-4, 3 KOs
141
JONATHAN FIGUEROA
Hartford, Conn.
2-0, 1 KO
141
MIGUEL ORTIZ
Springfield, Mass.
1-0, 1 KO
141
RICKY DELOSSANTOS
Providence, R.I.
Pro debut
126
PHILIP DAVIS
Worcester, Mass.
Pro debut
128