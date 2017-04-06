Weights: Nick DeLomba vs. Jimmy Williams

Listed below are weights for the participants on tomorrow’s CES Boxing professional fight card scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Twin River Casino.

Doors open at 6 and the first bout begins at 7. Cranston, R.I., vet Nick DeLomba (11-1, 2 KOs) faces Jimmy Williams (12-0-1, 5 KOs) of New Haven, Conn., in the 10-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) USNBC Welterweight Title.





The event airs live in its entirety on FITE TV Pay Per View for $14.99 beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Fight fans can stream the event live on their television by downloading the FITE app free from iTunes or Google Play and using the instant stream-to-TV function for full-screen viewing, or watch online from any device at www.fite.tv. The FITE app also works with any Wi-Fi connected TV, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Replays will be available for those unable to watch live.

Tickets are priced at $47.00, $102.00, $127.00 (VIP) and $152.00 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.twinriver.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253/2254 or at the Twin River Casino Players Club.

NICK DELOMBA

Cranston, R.I.

11-1, 2 KOs

142

JIMMY WILLIAMS

New Haven, Conn.

12-0-1, 5 KOs

143 ½

RAY OLIVEIRA JR.

New Bedford, Mass.

7-0, 1 KO

154

CASEY KRAMLICH

Portland, Maine

6-0-1, 3 KOs

151 ½

ZACK RAMSEY

Springfield, Mass.

7-1, 3 KOs

136

JAMAINE ORTIZ

Worcester, Mass.

3-0, 2 KOs

135

GLENN MITCHELL

Steubenville, Ohio

2-0, 2 KOs

132

ALEKSANDRA MAGDZIAK LOPES

Marshfield, Mass.

16-4-2, 1 KO

146 ½

PATY RAMIREZ

Aguascalientes, Mexico

11-3, 5 KOs

144 ½

KENDRICK BALL JR.

Worcester, Mass.

5-0-2, 4 KOs

166

ZACHARY CHRISTY

Providence, R.I.

1-0-1

166

KHIRY TODD

Lynn, Mass.

2-0, 2 KOs

146

ADRIANO MORAES

Coconut Creek, Fla.

Pro debut

142

ARTURO LOPES

Marshfield, Mass.

1-0, 1 KO

142

MARQUS BATES

Taunton, Mass.

1-1, 1 KO

142

CRISTOBAL MARRERO

New London, Conn.

3-0, 2 KOs

140

SIDNEY MACCOW

New York, N.Y.

4-4, 3 KOs

141

JONATHAN FIGUEROA

Hartford, Conn.

2-0, 1 KO

141

MIGUEL ORTIZ

Springfield, Mass.

1-0, 1 KO

141

RICKY DELOSSANTOS

Providence, R.I.

Pro debut

126

PHILIP DAVIS

Worcester, Mass.

Pro debut

128