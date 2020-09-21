Niall Kennedy won’t fear Alen Babic on October 4

Irish Heavyweight Niall Kennedy has landed a golden opportunity to jumpstart his career after securing an eight-round fight with Alen Babic on the Joshua Buatsi vs. Marko Calic undercard 4, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Kennedy’s hopes took a significant blow last year when he suffered the first defeat of his career to American Devin Vargas at the MGM Springfield, with the referee stopping the fight in the fifth round after the Gorey boxer suffered several crucial blows.

The 36-year-old (13-1-1, 8 KOs) leaped at the chance to share the ring with ‘The Savage’, who’s stock in the Heavyweight division rose dramatically following his emphatic two-round destruction of Shawndell Winters on the final weekend of Matchroom Fight Camp.

Croatia’s Babic has warned that he alter ego will continue to cause havoc in the Heavyweight division and has set his sites on a showdown with his countryman Filip Hrgovic. Still, Kennedy, a garda in Wicklow, insists that he has nothing to fear when it comes to facing the former doorman.

“He has gone about his business in his way,” Kennedy told Seconds Out. “He’s going about it loud, alright! He likes talking. He’s a promoter’s dream. He’s doing well, and he’s stopping his opponents. He’s getting rid of everyone very quickly, but he hasn’t fought a big man yet.

“I’m not a massive Heavyweight, but I’m a big man compared to what he’s fought so far. I think he thinks I’m turning up for a payday. I’m looking at Alen Babic as a way to get to more significant paydays.

“He presents an opportunity for me to showcase my skills in England. He is what he is, a loudmouth. You can’t argue with what he’s done so far; he’s been excellent.

I’m looking forward to it, and I’m not going over there to make up the numbers. I’m going over there to sell myself.

“It’s a fantastic chance for me to showcase what I can do. I’m not a fool; my last fight was a loss. Those close to me know why it was a loss and how it happened. A loss is a loss no less, and it’s on my record as an L. This is an excellent opportunity on a big stage to fix that.

“It’s going to be a fun fight. He’s going to be in front of me. I don’t think I’m going to have to send a search party to look for him. He’s going to be in front of me for the whole of the fight and as long as it lasts. I’ll be there. I won’t be found wanting.

“He’ll need to prove things to himself. He’ll have to go through the trenches that night, and he’ll ask himself questions. I’ve already answered a lot of the problems that he’s in doubt about. Big 18 stone Heavyweights have hit me.

“I have nothing to fear from Alen Babic. I have no reason to fear anything. His ‘Savage’ persona has got everyone talking about him, so well done. His ‘Savage’ persona could skyrocket my career off the Richter Scale as well. Keep talking, Mr. Babic!”