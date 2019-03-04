Niall Kennedy Added To Murphys Boxing 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash

Murphys Boxing is excited to announce that undefeated, Irish heavyweight, Niall Kennedy (12-0-1, 8 KOs) has been added to The 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash which takes place Saturday, March 16th in Boston, Massachusetts at the House of Blues.





One of Murphys Boxing’s most popular fighters, ‘Boom Boom’, is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win this past October when he took the ‘O’ from fellow undefeated heavyweight, Brendan Barrett in a fight broadcast on DAZN.

Kennedy’s 2019 debut will fittingly take place at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Clash, his third time appearing at the annual event, and he knows firsthand the excitement and energy that comes with it.

“I won the Massachusetts State Heavyweight Title on the Murphys Paddys Day show in 2017 and it was an amazing experience. The atmosphere is like nothing I’ve ever witnessed at a boxing event. I’m looking forward to being part of it again.”





Kennedy, despite hailing from Gorey, Ireland where he works full time as a policeman, has fought 10 of his 13 professional fights in the New England area and actually considers Boston his boxing home.

“I’m blessed with the support that I have received from the people of Boston and Massachusetts in general. I have a large family connection in the state who bring out massive support so when it comes to boxing homes, Boston is my first boxing home.”

As for 2019, Kennedy is dead set on upping the competition and even has his eyes on a fellow unbeaten heavyweight who like himself is creating a buzz in a boxing crazed east coast city.

“My goal is always to improve with each fight. I want to be world ranked and fight the top names in the division but I know if that’s going to happen, 2019 has to be a huge year for me. There’s a lot of fighters I want to share the ring with but right now I think myself vs Philadelphia’s Darmani Rock is a fight that should and will happen.”

Murphys Boxing founder, Ken Casey agrees that 2019 will be a breakout year for Kennedy and that his addition to the St. Patrick’s Day Clash takes the event to a whole new level.

“Niall is one of our most popular fighters and he has huge fights on the horizon. We want to keep him active this year so he can be at his best for what lies ahead. Having an Irish heavyweight on a St. Patrick’s Day show puts this card over the top as one of the best Murphys Boxing has ever done.”

The Saint Patrick’s Day Clash will truly be an Irish heavy affair as Kennedy joins a card that has fellow Murphys Boxing stablemate, Cork, Ireland’s Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan (29-3, 20 KOs) in a risky fight against Khiary Gray (16-4, 12 KOs) as well as the much anticipated all Irish welterweight showdown between Cork, Ireland’s John Joyce (7-0, 4 KOs) and Lucan, Ireland’s Noel Murphy (12-1-1, 2 KOs).

Headlining the annual event will be NABA Junior Middleweight Champion, Massachusetts’ Mark DeLuca (22-1, 13 KOs) who will put his title, and his top 10 world ranking, on the line against Connecticut’s Jimmy Williams (16-1-1, 5 KOs).

In the co-main event, undefeated NABA Light Heavyweight Champion, Connecticut’s Charles Foster (17-0, 8 KOs) will take on once beaten, Chicago power puncher, Mike Jiminez (22-1-2, 14 KOs).

Murphys Boxing’s 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash takes place on Saturday, March 16th in Boston, Massachusetts at the House of Blues (15 Lansdowne Street). Doors open at 7pm. The night will also feature a special “in ring” acoustic performance by The Dropkick Murphys. Limited tickets are on sale now at:

For group sales and VIP ticket information contact Mike Bloom at mbloom@murphysboxing.com

2019 MURPHYS BOXING RESULTS

1/26 – William Foster III (9-0, 6 KOs) UD over Angel Suarez

*Foster defended his NABF Jr. Super Featherweight Title

2/9 – Carlos Gongora (15-0, 12 KOs) KO 5 over Jesus Aviles

*Gongora won the WBC South American Middleweight Title

UPCOMING MURPHYS BOXING EVENTS

3/16/19 – Boston, MA. St. Patrick’s Day Clash

3/29/19 – Melrose, MA. Vendetti vs. Woods