England Boxing and NABGC agree to jointly deliver NABGC Championships

England Boxing and the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC) have reached an agreement to jointly manage and deliver this year’s NABGC Championships.

England Boxing had planned to run its own competition for 15 -21 year old boxers, however after meeting with representatives from the NABGC, both organisations have agreed to work in partnership on delivering the NABGC Championships.

The NABGC Championships will be open to male and female boxers, aged 15-21, from boxing clubs that are affiliated to England Boxing and the NABGC. As in previous years, it will include respective national members and NABGC-affiliated clubs in Wales and Northern Ireland as well as England.





Gethin Jenkins, Chief Executive of England Boxing, explained: “Our priority has always been to provide the best possible tournament for boxers at this level of experience and improve the delivery of the competition. We aim to increase the number of competitions we provide for emerging level boxers and, having spoken at length with the NABGC, I am confident that the best way to do this is by working in partnership.

“The NABGC Championships is a popular event in the boxing calendar with a very long history and by combining the NABGC’s reach and network of clubs with England Boxing’s expertise in the delivery of boxing events, we aim to enhance the tournament and deliver a series of high quality events for the boxers.

“It also ties-in with the England’s Boxings plan to increase the level of engagement with our membership and key boxing stakeholders in the future. Equally the addition of boxers from NABGC-affiliated clubs in Wales and Northern Ireland will contribute to this by broadening the appeal of the tournament and enhancing the quality of competition.”

The NABGC Championships has been running for over 100 years and the association itself has a record of providing grant aid to support investment in facilities and equipment at a number of affiliated boxing clubs. England Boxing and the NABGC have also agreed to look at other areas of potential collaboration and using boxing to engage with young people.





Mark Brine, Chairman of the NABGC said: “We are extremely excited and pleased to be working with England Boxing on this year’s Championships. Through our continued partnership we are committed to providing support to grassroots boxing for the future development of the sport and clubs and to provide a platform for aspiring young boxers to succeed in the future.”

The NABGC Championship will be open to four age groups:

· Class A (Junior): For male and female boxers born in 2002. There will 16 weight categories and boxers will compete over 3 x 2 minute rounds.

· Class B (Junior): For male and female boxers born in 2001. There will 16 weight categories and boxers will compete over 3 x 2 minute rounds.

· Class C (Youth): For male and female boxers born in 1999 and 2000. There will be 10 weight classes; male boxers will compete over 3 x 3 minute rounds, females over 4 x 2 rounds.

· Class D: For male and female boxers born in 1996, 1997 and 1998. There will be 10 weight classes; male boxers will compete over 3 x 3 minute, females over 4 x 2 rounds.

The Championship is open to any male boxer that has had a minimum of two England Boxing bouts. Females are not required to have had any bouts before entering. Any boxer that has represented their country in any international tournament is not permitted to enter.

The NABGC will take place regionally up to and including the quarter-finals, which will be completed by Sunday 26 November 2017.

The semi-finals will be completed by 3 December 2017.

The Championship finals will be held on the weekend of 9-10 December 2017. All the finalists in every category will receive a championship vest and finalists and runners-up will get an engraved limited edition trophy. There will also be prizes for the best male and female boxer of the tournament.