News: Zhora Hamazaryan; Christopher Diaz; Abraham Ndauendapo

Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing to appeal Hamazaryan – Mattice





PHILADELPHIA, Penn. / ORANGE, Calif. (July 23, 2018) – Artie Pelullo, co-promoter of lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan will be appealing the outcome of last Friday’s Zhora Hamazaryan – Thomas Mattice fight with the Iowa commission.

Pelullo spoke to Iowa Commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight on Friday, which took place at the WinnaVegas Casino.

The bout was seen by a nationally televised audience as the co-feature of a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME.

In the fight, Hamazaryan scored an explosive 2nd round knockdown; rocked Mattice several more times, and dominated the action. Hamazaryan badly hurt Mattice in round seven. Most people who saw the fight, thought that Hamazayan won 6 rounds to 2, plus the 2nd round knockdown.





Hall of Fame SHOWTIME announcer Steve Farhood called the the decision the one of the worst in the history of the series, while his fellow Hall of Fame broadcaster Barry Tompkins went even farther by calling it the worst decision in 40 years.





Hamazaryan co-promoter, Artie Pelullo said, “I spoke to commissioner Joe Walsh right after the fight. I informed him that we were going to appeal the decision, and he understood our position, and he said that we are within our rights to appeal.”

Hamazaryan is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

WBO News: Officials Appointed for Vacant World Title Bout Between Christopher Diaz and Masayuki Ito

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced the officials assigned for this Saturday, July 28th Jr. Lightweight world title clash between WBO ranked number one Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Díaz (23-0, 15 KOs), from Puerto Rico, and WBO ranked number two Masayuki Ito (23-1-1, 12 KOs), from Japan, in a scheduled 12-round match.

The duel will be held at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida, as the main event of a fight card presented by Top Rank Promotions, and All Star Boxing.

Frank Gentile, from Palm Bay, Florida will be the third man in the ring.

Roark Young, from Florida, Robin Taylor, from New York and Paul Wallace, from Maryland, were appointed judges of the fight.

The supervisor of the fight will be Erno Labega, WBO Second Vice President.

Desert Rumble 3: WBF Championship Boxing In Namibia

On Friday August 3 at the Dome in Swakupmond, Namibia, and televised live by Kwesé Sports, Kalakoda Promotions presents “Desert Rumble 3”, with two World Boxing Federation (WBF) Championship fights topping the bill.

WBF All Africa Super Featherweight Champion, and local hero, Abraham “Energy” Ndauendapo, 17-6 (5), returns to the venue where he won the title almost exactly a year ago, putting it on the line against Bilindo Eseko, 9-2 (2) from D. R. Congo.

Ndauendapo is coming off a very game challenge for the vacant WBF World Lightweight title, losing a close decision to unbeaten South African Xolisani Ndongeni this past April, and will be looking to return to winning ways in style.

At Middleweight, with the vacant WBF Intercontinental title at stake, Lukas “The Demolisher” Ndafoluma, 11-1 (3), is set to take on Jimmy “The Beast” Mabundji, 9-3 (7), in what could turn out to be a genuine take-no-prisoners type of brawl.

Namibian Ndafoluma won the IBO All Africa title in June of last year against South African Barend van Rooyen (24-4-1), and is coming off a huge victory in Manchester, England where he defeated Craig Cunningham (19-1) in his most recent outing this past November.

Originally from D. R. Congo but based and fighting out of Cape Town, South Africa his entire career, Jimmy Mabundji won the WBF All Africa Super Middleweight title in June of 2017 with a stunning first-round knockout of compatriot Dido Mukanja.

Middleweight being his natural weight, he is now coming back down a division to take on arguably the best opponent of his career. Mabundji stayed busy with a stoppage victory on June 29 in Cape Town, and is reportedly brimming with confidence before this big challenge.