News: Werner Kreiskott; Kieron Conway; Curtis Felix

Kreiskott Bids Farewell! – The Last Fight Of A Local Hero

On Saturday October 14, curtains will fall on an extraordinary career when World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Heavyweight Champion Werner Kreiskott, 24-19-2 (17), enters the ring for the very last time, win or lose, in a defense of his title at the Unihalle in Wuppertal, Germany.





If victorious, against an opponent still to be confirmed, local hero Kreiskott (38) will secure his twenty-fifth triumph since turning professional in 2006. But the extraordinary part is that in his first six years he campaigned as a journeyman, and complied a 12-19-1 record, fighting the likes of Willi Fischer, Michael Sprott and Ruslan Chagaev.

However an unexpected victory over Mike Tyson-conqueror Danny Williams in December of 2012 turned everything around for him and he developed into a championship calibre fighter. In fact, he has not lost a fight since going seven tough rounds with former WBA World Champion Chagaev over five years ago.

His record since Chagaev is 12-0-1 (8). In December of 2014 he won the IBF East/West Europe title, and in June of 2016 he added the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International crown with a sixth round stoppage of Bosnian Drazan Janjanin.

He retained the WBF title last February by beating hard-punching Epifanio Mendoza from Colombia, and now the time has come to leave the sport on a high note, on his own terms, before focusing on other things in life, such as promoting other local boxers.





Also on the card, undefeated Sherif Morina, 5-0 (3), will attempt to win his first professional championship when he squares off with experienced former Tanzanian Champion Saidi Mundi, 20-4-1 (12), for the vacant WBF International Welterweight title.

27-year-old Morina, from nearby Dinslaken, has only been a pro for little over a year, while Mundi (28), a winner in six of his last seven outings, has boxed in the paid ranks more than six years and enters his fourth championship bout. He is clearly the Kosovo-born man’s stiffest test to date.

“The End – The Last Fight Of A Local Hero”, on October 14 at Unihalle in Wuppertal, will be promoted by Werner Kreiskott and his Fight Club Wuppertal.

Conway Excited For Hometown Fight

Kieron Conway is hoping for some home comforts when he fights in Northampton as a professional for the first time next Friday.

The 21 year-old has one all three of his pro outings to date, fighting on the road in Birmingham and Bedworth.

However, the Northampton pugilist will make a first appearance in his hometown when he takes on Plymouth’s Cristian Hoskin-Gomez on BCB Promotions’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ at The Deco on September 29, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Northampton.

“I’m really excited to be fighting in my hometown,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I didn’t think I’d get this chance to showcase my skills in front of all my fans just yet but I’m excited for the night.

“Training is better than ever, camp has been on point. I’ve had good sparring throughout. My dad and Arthur Daly, who works with me, know what they’re doing and made many improvements and I feel sound in mind and body.”

Conway is signed to MTK Birmingham and admits to enjoying his time with Matthew Macklin’s stable as he looks to move forward in his career. He faces the teak tough road warrior Hoskin-Gomez next weekend and, although he admits to not knowing too much about his opponent, he is confident of extending his unbeaten start on hometurf.

“All of the people I’ve mixed with at MTK are class, I believe these guys are going to be a big influence in my career and will take me in the right directions. I can’t thank will Stokes from MTK Birmingham enough for the effort he’s put into me so far.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent Cristian. I know he comes to fight and throws lots of punches.

“He will come and give it his all but people can’t keep taking these hard, sharp, precise punches all night long.

“I know what I’m capable of and I’m adaptable for any style that’s put in front of me. I expect to put on a good show and claim another win.”

Joining Conway on the Deco bill is a host of local talent.

The Felix brothers – Dominic and Curtis – are both in action alongside Nathan Reeve, Jamie Spence and Drew Brown.

Tickets for ‘Friday Night Lights’ are £30 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door), £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07909 442 443.

The weigh-in takes place at Grosvenor Casino Northampton, Regent Street, Northampton, NN1 2LA at 5.00pm next Friday.

Doors open at The Deco (Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE) at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm.

Sibling Rivalry The Driver For Felix

Northampton welterweight Curtis Felix admits sibling rivalry is driving him on as he aims for British title honours.

The 28-year-old stylist (3-0, 1KO) is only three fights into his professional career having come from an amateur background.

However, ahead of his fourth outing on BCB Promotions’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ show, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, at The Deco on September 29, Felix insists the timing is perfect for him to make waves in the professional game – with older brother Dominic (1-0) spurring him on.

“I’m extremely close to my brothers,” he said. “And it works for me, training with Dominic.

“When I train with him it is a boost because he’s my big brother and I want to show off. At other times I want to help him and push him. Who is the better boxer, pound for pound? I’ll say Dominic, out of respect to him!”

Felix knows it is early days in his career, but is aiming high.

“I feel like I’m on the right track,” he said. “I’m improving, which is the most important thing. Everything is coming into place.

“As an amateur I wasn’t 100% dedicated or serious, but now I am. I’m working harder, although I’m not the finished article.

“It’s definitely an age thing too. It’s the perfect time because now I’m ready. Before I wasn’t mature enough to do it. Now I’m a bit older, it’s the right time. It’s a way to take care of my family.

“I still want glory. When you’re young, you want to be famous, and on the television, but now it’s a case of making money and winning titles, for my two boys and my girlfriend.

“I think I’ll win a British title, 100%. One day I’d like to box in America. But I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I’ll just keep fighting and take it from there.”

Curtis is joined by brother Dominic alongside Nathan Reeve, Kieron Conway, Jamie Spence and Drew Brown on The Deco bill.

