News: Sam Maxwell; Jack Massey

Huge-hitting super-lightweight Sam Maxwell can’t wait for the bright lights of Tyson Fury’s comeback show as he hunts a third straight first-round knockout.





The fast-rising Liverpudlian (7-0-KO6) is hoping to steal the show at Manchester Arena on Saturday night when he faces Kane Baker, who has been stopped just once in 10 fights.

Maxwell said: “Tyson Fury’s comeback is massive. He’s a massive part of boxing. He’s entertaining and he can back it up in the ring. I’m so lucky to be on his show – it’s massive for me.

“There are a load of great fights on the show. Flanagan v Hooker is my weight and it’s for a world title. I’ve been training and sparring with Flanagan the last week and I think he’s going to do it.

“I’m also looking forward to Troy Williamson and Jack Flatley. Both can fight and they’re both good unbeaten prospects. It’s good to see two young lads putting their unbeaten records on the line.





“In terms of my own career, I’m getting closer to a title. By the end of 2018 or the very start of 2019 I want to have started winning titles.

“My girlfriend thinks she can just go around asking for titles and she says the English title for Christmas!”

Follow Sam Maxwell on social media @sammaxwell88

###





Promising cruiserweight Jack Massey has warned veteran opponent Ian Tims to expect some heavy weather when the two meet on Tyson Fury’s undercard on Saturday.

Still just 25, Massey (13-0-5) is rated as one of the division’s brightest prospects and steps up at the Manchester Arena to face experienced Irishman Tims (13-5-KO4).

Massey said: “I’ve knocked out a few sparring partners now through not trying to knock them out, if you know what I mean.

“A lot of people see me as a boxer-puncher but what we’ve been working on in the gym is not tensing up and looking for the big shot. We’ll stay nice and cute.

“I’ve not come across Tims before. He’s from over in Ireland. I’ve seen a couple of clips of him and he looks like a very tough man, but he’s a come-forward fighter and that’ll suit me.

“Tims has that experience. I’m just going to go out there and I’m not under any pressure. I’m in the best shape. I was on weight early after a great camp. We’re going to box him. If the knockout comes, it comes.”

Follow Jack Massey on social media @jackmassey123