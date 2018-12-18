News: Nordine Oubaali; Andrew Robinson; Zino Meuli

Unbeaten Nordine Oubaali will take on old rival Rau’shee Warren for the vacant WBC world bantamweight title on January 19.









The Frenchman (14-0-KO11) will travel to Las Vegas to face America’s Warren (16-2-KO4), who he defeated at the London Olympics in 2016.

Oubaali said: “After several date changes we have finally secured this long-awaited fight, which will be explosive with Warren looking for revenge.

“Since we fought at the Olympics, he has become WBA Super champion and the IBO champion but today it’s another story. I’ve already decided to take the belt home for my country, my heritage and for everyone who supported me from the beginning.









“Nothing has been easy in this quest for the world title but we have always stood up to the challenges and now we are going to the USA to bring back the title.”

The bout takes place on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner and will be broadcast live on USA Showtime, USA Dish Network, USA iNDEMAND, USA Direct TV and Panama Telemetro Channel 13.

A Month Later Than Scheduled But D’Animal Vows To Poleaxe Pole

Andrew Robinson believes his wait to Poleaxe undefeated Pole Damian Jonak as only made “D’Animal” even more dangerous.

The IBO Continental Middleweight Champion travels to Poland to take on 35 year-old Jonak who boasts an impressive 41-0-1 record.

The duo were set to do battle in November but the fight was postponed and now takes place this coming Saturday, 22nd December.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” explained Robinson. “I have been trained for months thinking only if Jonak.

“He’s not faced anyone like me. I have four losses on my record but I’ve fought world class opponents. I’ve lost to top lads; anyone else put in front of me I’ve beaten.

“I’d not heard of this guy before the fight was announced. He’s had 42 fights but he’s not fought someone like me. They asked for me and now I will go and knock their man out.

“I’m looking forward to going over there and upsetting the odds. I can’t wait to put an ‘L’ on his record. He won’t have seen anything like me. I’m ‘D’Animal’ and I’m hungrier than I was a month ago. I’m ready to go.”

Robinson’s 8 rounder features on MB Promotions’ show in Poland on Saturday.

Zino Meuli Close To WBF World Title Dream

When undefeated Zino Meuli, 12-0 (6), from Switzerland took on former IBO World Champion Tsiko Mulovhedzi for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Welterweight title last August in Kreuzlingen, the local man was by many considered the underdog.

The South African had faced and beaten much better opposition when winning and defending his world title, but Meuli (26) boxed remarkably well and disciplined, winning a clear unanimous decision in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Bodensee-Arena.

Now Meuli returns to the scene of his biggest triumph to date, and gets his own chance to become world champion, and realize a life-long dream, when he takes on Josef Zahradnik, 10-1 (5), from the Czech Republic for the vacant WBF World Welterweight title on “Boxing Day”, December 26.

Based on the Mulovhedzi-victory, its hard not to see Meuli as a firm favourite, but 32-year-old Zahradnik will relish the opportunity to cause an upset, knowing full well that this is without a doubt the biggest opportunity of his career.

A pro since December of 2015, Zahradnik is a former Czech national champion at Light Welterweight, and the only blemish on his record came by decision to undefeated Scotsman Jason Easton last year in Edinburgh.

Promoted by Istor Boxing, a victory for Meuli could bring professional boxing in the Alp Country to an all-time high before 2018 is over, as he would join Heavyweight Erzen Rrustemi and Super Featherweight Patrick Kinigamazi as the third reigning Swiss-based WBF world champion.