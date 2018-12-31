News: Lolenga Mock; Ohara Davies; Archie Sharp

Evergreen super-middleweight Lolenga Mock is adamant 2019 will be the year he finally completes his world title dream.







The Denmark-based Congolese was denied his shot at the WBC crown by a hotly-disputed points defeat to Avni Yildirim in September but is preparing to take a step back towards the top on January 19.

Mock (42-15-1-KO13) said: “2019 is definitely going to be the year the fairytale comes true. I’m still highly ranked in the world and I showed against Yildirim I can box the young, strong boys.

“I still train in the old school way. I don’t take breaks or holidays like some fighters. I keep training at a high-level together with the young boys. It motivates me because I pressure them and they pressure me.





“I’m incredibly motivated to make 2019 my year. I’ve improved mentally because every challenge in life gives you a possibility to learn. Losing the way I did in Germany could break you but I’ve kept my dignity and my dreams.

“I felt very strong against Yildirim. I won that fight and even the German fans were saying the same. Now I want to get back in the ring and show everybody that I’m still here and still chasing my dream.

“I want everybody to know that I live by my words – even if the result in Germany was not fair, I NEVER give up!”

Mock’s remarkable professional boxing career began in 1991 and he famously dropped future cruiserweight and heavyweight king David Haye in 2003.

To buy tickets to Mock’s return, which takes place on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female world super-bantamweight title defence against Alesi Graf, visit www.ticketmaster.dk.

###

Ohara Davies aims to begin a knockout streak in 2019 and leave nothing to the judges for the rest of his career.

‘Two Tanks’ (18-2-KO14) was outpointed by world-ranked Jack Catterall in a surprisingly tactical affair back in October and with the super-lightweight division buzzing, Davies is preparing for a statement of resurgence.

Davies said: “I’m thinking I’ll be back in the ring in April or May. I’ve got to work on a few things and bring back the old OD. When I say that, I mean knocking guys out with the ruthlessness I had in the past.

“I’ve been enjoying my time off. This year has been a really hard year – I’ve been in camp for most of it – so it was time to relax. I was the biggest I’ve ever been but I’ve started back training now.

“As my career has gone on, it’s become about hitting and not getting hit. Before I was hitting and knocking guys out and I think that’s what I need to bring back. That’s the one we’ll see when I return to the sport.

“Joe Hughes just won the EBU title and I wouldn’t mind taking him on because that’s a decent belt. That’s the only name I can think of off the top of my head and prospective opponents are the last thing on my mind right now. I’ll look at the options with MTK Global and Frank Warren in the new year and look at the options.

“I’ll be knocking everyone out from now on. I plan on getting everyone out of there.”

Davies, 26, is considered one of the biggest punchers in the 140lb division.

###

Boxing Monthly has named no fewer than FIVE MTK Global stars in its list of top prospects for 2019.

Unbeaten, fast-rising youngsters Archie Sharp, Lewis Crocker, Tyrone McCullagh, Sunny Edwards and Sean McComb made up half of the 10 picks in the popular magazine.

WBO European super-featherweight champion Sharp enjoyed a stellar 2018; upsetting Lyon Woodstock in Leicester with a masterclass to seize his title and set up tilts at even bigger prizes.

Belfast welterweight Crocker has been touted as one of the sport’s most exciting young fighters for some time – knocking out all six of his professional opponents before rounding off the year with a comfortable win over the famously durable William Warburton.

Former Irish amateur captain McComb – another product of the famous boxing city of Belfast – has impressed since turning professional. ‘The Public Nuisance’ has eased to 5-0-KO3 in style; looking relaxed and picking his shots with wisdom beyond his tender years.

Another man to claim European honours in 2018 was Derry’s McCullagh, who outclassed Josh Kennedy to lift the WBO European super-bantamweight crown. ‘White Chocolate’ has been described by Olympic hero and long-time sparring partner Paddy Barnes as “unique.”

It’s been a sensational year for the Edwards family with Sunny’s older brother Charlie becoming WBC world flyweight champion but the younger sibling was first to a big prize with an assured victory over Ryan Farrag earning the WBO European flyweight strap.