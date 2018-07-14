News: Yamaguchi Falcao ; Teofimo Lopez; Emmany Kalombo

Middleweight contender Yamaguchi Falcao looks to rise in the rankings when he meets WBO Latino champion Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas Saturday, July 21 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.





Fighting out of Yucatan, Mexico, Espadas has an impressive 17-3 professional ledger and 12 wins by knockout. Rated 14th by the WBO, Espadas stopped his last six foes, most recently dispatching Felipe Santos Pedroso in three rounds.

Falcao, the WBC’s 9th ranked contender, was scheduled to meet Demetrius Andrade as part of an HBO tripleheader but Andrade withdrew after becoming a promotional free agent.

A bronze medalist for his native Brazil at the 2012 London Olympics, Falcao has a perfect 15-0 record with 7 victories via KO. On March 31, Falcao dominated veteran Richard Gutierrez on ESPN. The smooth-boxing 30-year-old is admittedly disappointed about the Andrade fight falling apart and plans to take out his frustrations on Espadas.

“I was looking forward to the Andrade fight because he’s one of the world’s best but Espadas is a respectable fighter in his own right,” said Falcao, who fights out of Plant City, FL. “I don’t know a ton about him but I lived in Mexico for six years and Mexico has produced many great fighters. I’m going to put on a great performance and show that I’m the much better fighter. My goal is to become middleweight world champion shortly.”





The Falcao-Espadas fight is scheduled for ten rounds and takes place prior to an HBO doubleheader featuring WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Mungia against former titlist Liam Smith and WBO 130 pound champion Alberto Machado defending his belt against unbeaten contender Rafael Mensah.

Teofimo Lopez to be highlighted in ESPN Co-Feature bout on Saturday night

Charles Conwell, Erick De Leon, Tyler Howard, Raquel Miller & Anthony Barnes to see action in bouts throughout the United States

New York, NY (July 13, 2018)–Boxing’s deepest management stable, David McWater’s Split-T Management will be showcasing six talented fighters throughout the United States.





On Saturday at The Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, four members will appear on a a nationally televised event. In the televised co-feature on ESPN (7 PM ET), 2016 Olympian from Honduras, Teofimo Lopez (134.9 lbs) (9-0, 7 KOs) will take on William Silva (25-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. This is a bout that will springboard Lopez into the mix with the top lightweights in the world.

Three fighters will be showcased on ESPN+ (4:30 PM ET) as 2016 U.S. Olympian, Charles Conwell (153.4 lbs) (7-0, 5 KOs) battles Travis Scott (19-3, 5 KOs) in a 6-round junior middleweight bout. Undefeated super featherweight Erick De Leon (132.5 lbs)(17-0-1, 10 KOs) of Detroit fights Mexican power puncher Adrian Young (25-4-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Also undefeated super middleweight Tyler Howard (164.9 lbs) (14-0, 9 KOs) battles Javier Frazier (8-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Also on Saturday at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel, undefeated middleweight Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (160 lbs) (6-0, 3 KOs) will fight 17 fight veteran Tiffany Woodard in a six-round bout.

The action kicks off on Friday night when undefeated super middleweight Anthony Barnes (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Dwayne Williams in a six-round bout at The Motor City Casino in Detroit.

“I am excited about the continued success of our clients. They are all outstanding fighters and people. This shows the growth that they are all having as we have 6 terrific fighters being showcased throughout the country in the span of 24 hours,” said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater.

###

Someone’s O had to go, as the saying goes, when World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Welterweight Champion Emmany Kalombo put his title on the line against fellow unbeaten Samuel Antwi at the International Convention Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday, July 13.

In one of the featured bouts of Kalakoda Promotions UK vs. Africa card televised by Kwesé Sports, South Africa-based Congolese Kalombo had little trouble with London-fighter Antwi, and retained his title for the first time with surprising ease.

Nicknamed “The General”, Kalombo took control of the fight from the first second of the first round, and landed almost at will before overwhelming Antwi in round two, hurting him with a barrage of punches and forcing referee Darryl Ribbink to wave it off at 1:35 of the stanza.

Having won the WBF title last March with an electrifying fifth round stoppage of South African Champion Nkululeko Mhlongo, the impressive victory over Antwi brought Kalombo´s professional record to 10-0 (10), while Antwi drops to 7-1 (4).

Following the fight, Kalombo called out WBF World Super Welterweight Champion Rafael Bejaran, 25-2-1 (11), from the Dominican Republic, and with his current form he can not be written off should that encounter come to fruition.