News: Joe Cortez joins Devin Haney Promotions

Undefeated boxing sensation, Devin “The Dream” Haney (19-0, 13 KOs), has brought on Hall of Fame Boxing referee Joe Cortez to serve as the team’s official boxing consultant. Cortez, who is known globally for refereeing some of boxing’s most memorable fights, will guide Devin Haney Promotions as the young phenom ascends in his career.







With over 50 years of boxing experience under his belt, as a fighter, trainer and referee, Cortez possesses a plethora of knowledge that is invaluable. Cortez won several NYC Golden Glove Championships as an amateur, went (18-1) as a professional, and refereed over 175 world championship fights as a ref. Presently employed by Disney as a Boxing Analyst for ESPN since 2013, Joe is thrilled to be part of Devin Haney Promotions and will be accompanying Devin in Temecula, CA, for his upcoming fight September 28th against Juan Carlos Burgos, televised live on Showtime.

“I really believe Devin can be the next superstar in boxing,” said Joe Cortez. “I’m going to make sure everything is perfect going into each and every fight. I’ve been in the sport of boxing for many years and I know what to look out for. I’ll be working with Devin Haney and his team as a boxing consultant and help guide him to be one of the greats in boxing.”

“I’ve known Joe Cortez since I was a young amateur and I have the utmost respect for him,” said Devin Haney. “He brings a lot of knowledge and experience to Devin Haney Promotions. When building a great team, you need extraordinary team players, and Joe Cortez is certainly one of the best in the business. Its an honor to have him on my team.”

WBO News: Officials Appointed for World Title bout Between Champion Sho Kimura and Kosei Tanaka

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced the officials assigned for next Monday, September 24th bout in Japan between WBO Flyweight World Champion Sho Kimura (17-1-2, 10 KOs), and two-division WBO World Champion Kosei Tanaka (11- 0, 7 KOs), both from Japan, in a scheduled 12-round match.

For this bout, which will headline the card presented by Hatanaka Promotions from the Takeda Teva Ocean Arena in Nagoya, the referee will be Mark Nelson, from the United States.

Zoltan Enyedi (Hungary), Danrex Joseph Tapdasan, Esq (Philippines), and Donald J. Trella (United States) were appointed judges for the bout. The WBO Supervisor will be Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan).

For Kimura, it will be his third defense of the title he won by beating former WBO World Champion Shimming Zou via technical knockout in the 11th round.







Tanaka, who has won the WBO Mini Flyweight and WBO Jr. Flyweight World titles is looking to be a WBO three division champion, with a victory over Kimura.

Oscar De La Hoya (130 lbs, 135 lbs, 160 lbs), Miguel Cotto (140 lbs, 147 lbs, 154 lbs), Jorge Arce (108 lbs, 115 lbs, 122 lbs), Fernando Montiel (112 lbs, 115 lbs, 118 lbs), and Terence Crawford (135 lbs, 140 lbs, 147 lbs) are the only fighters who have won WBO crowns in three different divisions. *Female boxer Amanda Serrano has won WBO World titles in 5 divisions*.

The live stream for the WBO Flyweight world title bout between Sho Kimura and Kosei Tanaka will be shown live, on Monday from 16:00 Tokyo time at www.asianboxing.info

