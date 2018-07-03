News: Beltran vs Andreev; Jessie Vargas; David Oliver-Joyce

Top Rank wins the Beltrán-Andreev purse bid





This afternoon, at the World Boxing Organization (WBO) headquarters in Puerto Rico, the purse bid for the mandatory fight between WBO Lightweight World Champion Raymundo Beltrán (35-7-1 , 21 KOs), from Mexico, and first-ranked Roman Andreev (21-0, 15 KOs), from Russia.

Top Rank won the rights for the fight with a successful bid of $ 252,000. Top Rank Vice President Carl Moretti, personally presented the winning bid. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, August 25 in Phoenix, Arizona

The OMB exhorted both Top Rank and other promoters to submit their boxers to doping controls, not only immediately prior to and after the title fights, but throughout the entire training phase of both combatants.

Jessie Vargas at Box Fan Expo

Three Time World Champion Jessie Vargas has confirmed that he will appear and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10 AM TO 5 PM, during Mexican Independence weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening.





Vargas will once again appear at this year’s Expo where he will be signing gloves, photos and merchandise at the Box Fan Expo storefront booth from 11 AM to 1 PM. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star. Vargas just came off from a spectacular performance in a mega fight that resulted in a draw versus Adrien Broner this past April at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Vargas is a Mexican American professional boxer who is a former two-weight world champion, having held the WBA (Regular) and IBO super lightweight titles in 2014 and the WBO welterweight title in 2016.

Vargas joins, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Joyce fights for European crown on triumphant Glasgow card

The unbeaten David Oliver-Joyce will challenge Scotland’s Ronnie Clark for the European super-featherweight title on the MTK Glasgow City show at Emirates Arena on August 24.

Elite Irish amateur Joyce (7-0-KO6) was last seen stopping Jordan Ellison in April and has been handed a shot at Clark (21-4-2-KO10), who shocked Zelfa Barrett to win the title in February.

Also on a colossal bill at a venue which will host a boxing event for first the first time in years is a local hero in former Commonwealth and European champion Willie Limond.

Super-lightweight Limond (40-5-KO12) comes up against dangerous southpaw Darragh Foley (15-2-KO8) with both men preparing to make their debuts under the MTK Global banner.

The final strand of a triple headline sees the ever-popular Stephen ‘The Rock’ Ormond (25-5-KO13) face a recent MTK Global signing in Ghana’s George Ashie (28-4-1-KO20).

Former European champion Ormond is determined to force his way back towards the top and was impressive last time out in outclassing Nelson Altamirano. Ashie is looking to make an impact on his UK debut.

The undercard features a host of emerging local talents; including David Brophy, Kieran Smith, Stephen Tiffney, Tommy Philbin, Chris Wood and Aiden McGlynn.

