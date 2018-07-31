News: Jacob Robinson, Roseanna Cox

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of unbeaten featherweight Jacob Robinson – son of former world champion Steve Robinson.





Wales’ ‘Baby Jake’ Robinson (2-0) is currently 23 years of age and is determined to follow in the illustrious footsteps of his father, who made seven defences of the WBO featherweight crown in the mid-1990s.

Robinson said: “I feel that MTK Global can give me the opportunities to reach my goals. My first ambition is to be Welsh champion and that could be just a handful of fights away.

“After that, I’m going to set my sights on gaining experience and challenging for the British title in a few years’ time. I have youth on my side and if I work hard then I believe MTK Global can take me on this journey.

“It would be great to follow my Dad’s footsteps. I’m a southpaw and I punch fast and hard with both hands. I love to counter-punch and the right hook is my favourite shot.





“My biggest boxing idols are Pernell Whitaker, Guillermo Rigondeaux and, of course, Steve Robinson!”

MTK Global International Operations Director Paul Gibson added: “We’re delighted to have secured the signing of one of Wales’ brightest prospects in Jacob.

“The family history is well-documented – Jacob’s father Steve achieved extraordinary things and we’ve already seen flashes of potential suggesting Jacob will do the same.

“As we continue to expand in the boxing hotbed of Wales and look forward to putting on more shows there, signing a fighter of Jacob’s quality is another coup for us.”





###

Middleweight Roseanna Cox outlines lofty ambitions.

Powerful New Zealand middleweight Roseanna Cox has officially turned professional with MTK Global and outlined some lofty ambitions.

London-based Cox, who won the English Novice 81kg title in impressive style, is trained by Samm Mullins at Churchill’s Gym in Vauxhall and is determined to lift a professional title within her first year.

Looking back on an unusual journey into the paid ranks, Cox said: “I started boxing in New Zealand doing fitness classes and everyone told me I hit hard, saying I should try boxing. I remember watching Mike Tyson on TV and I hated fighting and said I’d never do it!

“One day I got talked into sparring and I got beaten up. I got out of the ring and the guy who’d convinced me said he was sorry. My nose was bleeding and I had a black eye and I said: ‘I love it. This is me!’

“I got scouted by the New Zealand team and went from there. My first three fights were international fights. I won the novices and then fought at the world championships in 2014.

“After a bit of a break, I’ve decided I want to do it seriously and England is the right place to do it. I’m going to pursue it as a career now.

“I want a belt in the next 12 months. Which belt that will be, I guess MTK Global will guide that. It’s too early for me to start calling people out but I’ll be looking to move fast.

“I know a few boxers managed by MTK Global and everyone says really good things. They’ve got a good history and I feel they can guide my career.”