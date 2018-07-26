News: Garcia vs Munguia; Frankie Gavin; Roney Hines

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s rematch is all set for Mexican Independence Day on September 15th in Las Vegas, but what better way to add a little war to the card than having two Mexicans do battle.





Roberto Garcia just witnessed Jaime Munguia’s unanimous decision over Liam Smith on Saturday night and if Munguia is ready to return to the ring on September 15th, Garcia is ready as well.

“What better way to celebrate Mexican Independence Day than to have two Mexican’s do battle,” said Garcia. “We are both warriors. One veteran taking on one youngster. We both come to fight. Let’s get it on.”

Garcia is thankful to Zanfer Promotions (Munguia’s co-promoter with Golden Boy) for giving him his career defining fight against Julio Cesar Chavez’s son, Omar Chavez.

Garcia won that fight on Aug. 12, 2017 in a 10-round unanimous decision to win the WBC Silver Middleweight title.





Garcia lost his title in his first defense after traveling to England and losing a unanimous 12-round decision to Martin Murray on June 23, 2018.

“Two warriors doing battle, “Thunder vs Lightning” , both fighters coming forward all night , I’ll KO the “Kid” somewhere late in the fight or I win by unanimous decision.”

No doubt the fight would be epic.

Gavin Warms Up For European Title Tilt

Frankie Gavin warms up for his European Welterweight Title fight later this year with a six round contest in his home city.





The 32 year-old takes on Kerman Lejarraga in the Spaniard’s back yard of Bilbao on 17th November. As Gavin, the former Commonwealth and British Champion, steps up camp, he will take part in a warm-up bout at the Holiday Inn, Smallbrook Queensway.

“Camp is well under way and I’m determined,” Gavin told bcb-promotions.com. “Lejarraga is my main focus but it’s important to get back in the ring, blow off a few cobwebs and make a statement.

“November will soon come round and I’m going to Bilbao to bring the European Title home.”

The four-fight dinner show will also feature Gavin’s stablemate Brad ‘Bosh’ Thomas, Central Area Heavyweight Champion, Kash Ali, and Walsall super welterweight, Levi Ferguson.

The show, ‘Bilbao Bound’, takes place on Sunday, 16th September. Tickets are £65 to include a two-course Sunday lunch or £35 standard unreserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling 07900 741 617

Roney Hines right back in action THIS SATURDAY night

Nutley, NJ (July 25 2018) – Just eight days after winning his professional debut, undefeated heavyweight Roney Hines will get right back to work when he takes on Raquan Ashby in a scheduled four-round bout, this Saturday night at The Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hines won his maiden voyage last Friday night, when he stopped David Becker in just 68 seconds, as the 2018 National Golden Gloves champion dropped Becker three-times before the bout was halted.

Ashby of Wilson, North Carolina is 0-1.

“Like I said, we will move Roney at a good pace, and he did not take any punches in his first bout, so he is ready to go Saturday night,” said GH3 Promotions CEO, Vito Mielnicki.

With a win, Hines will be back in Charlotte on August 11th