News: Eric Molina wants David Price; Roberto Garcia vs Brandon Rios?

Heavyweight contender Eric Molina’s manager, Lee Holliday, is working with the British Board of Boxing in hopes of getting Molina an early release from his suspension.





Molina was given a two-year suspension by the British Boxing Board for an illegal substance discovered in post-fight testing following his loss to Anthony Joshua in England on Dec. 10, 2016.

“I’m hopeful that the British Boxing Board will consider allowing Molina an early release on his suspension,” said Holliday. “It is coming up on two years since the Joshua fight. I know David Price is looking for an opponent in England. If we are fortunate to get the release, Molina would be happy to fight Price.”

The British Board of Boxing found a banned substance and Molina thought it was part of the B12 supplement he was taking.

Molina is 26-5 with 19 KOs and Price is 22-5 with 18 KOs.





Brandon Rios Needs An Opponent for Sept. 22 and Roberto Garcia Ready to Step Right In

Welterweight Brandon Rios is short an opponent for his return to the ring on September 22nd and Roberto Garcia is ready to step right in.

“I’m ready to go,” said Garcia. “I’ve just finished a two-week sparring session with Shawn Porter, so I’m itching to return to the ring against Rios. Let’s make it happen.”

Both Rios (34-4-1, 25 KOs) and Garcia (41-4, 24 KOs) are coming off losses. Rios got stopped by Danny Garcia in the 9th round on Feb. 17 and Garcia lost a unanimous decision and his silver middleweight title to Martin Murray on June 23.

“Garcia has always wanted to fight Rios,” said manager Lee Holliday. “It’s an intriguing fight of former champions. I have spoke to the WBC about Garcia fighting for the 154 pound WBC Wilver Belt and received an absolute yes that they would endorse Roberto Garcia for that challenge. Winning the WBC Welterweight Silver belt would certainly open the doors to face WBC current champion, Jermell Charlo.”