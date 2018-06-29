News: Demetrius Andrade; Jon Fernandez; Erik Morales

After more than a decade of Co-Promoting 2008 US Olympian Demetrius Andrade together, Star Boxing & Banner Promotions have announced that they have officially released Demetrius Andrade from his long-term promotional agreement. Star Boxing and Banner Promotions signed Andrade out of the Olympics 10 years ago and have promoted him since. Under their guidance, Andrade became the first fighter from the 2008 US Olympic team to win a World Championship and ultimately became a two-time, undefeated World Champion while being co-promoted by Star Boxing and Banner Promotions.





Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing commented “I wish Demetrius the very best. I’ve always believed that Demetrius has the potential to beat any junior middleweight or middleweight in the world and I expect he will be the World Champion again very soon.”

Arthur Pelullo of Banner Promotions also added “I believe Demetrius has the ability to beat any fighter in the world in his division, and I expect him to win many more World Titles in the near future. I wish him and his family the very best”.

Demetrius Andrade had this to say “It’s been a long journey. I’ve learned a lot and I really appreciate everything that Artie and Joe did for me and my career. Sometimes it seemed like it was us against the whole world trying to get the top fighters to get in the ring with me but at the end of the day Artie and Joe guided me to two World Championships and I really want to thank them for all their efforts! I’m hoping to be back in the ring again very soon and get an opportunity to show the world that I’m going to be a World Champion once again!

Jon Fernandez clashes with battle-tested Nicaraguan veteran Henry Maldonado

New York, NY (June 28, 2018) Tomorrow, undefeated super featherweight contender Jon Fernandez (15-0, 13 KOs), of Bilbao, Spain, clashes with battle-tested Nicaraguan veteran Henry Maldonado (20-6, 14 KOs), in a bout scheduled for eight rounds, at Pabellon Camilo Cano, in La Nucia, Spain.





Currently riding a 13-bout knockout streak, the all-action Fernandez was brimming with confidence on the eve of the showdown.

“Maldonado has a lot of very good experience. He’s fought a number of great fighters, but we’ve had a terrific training camp and I’m ready for victory,” said the 22-year-old Fernandez.

Fernandez turned heads in the United States last year with two stunning knockouts televised on SHOWTIME and looks to return later this year.

“One fight at a time for me, but I loved fighting in the United States and look forward to coming back soon.”





“Jon Fernandez has great potential and is already a world ranked contender,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This is an important fight for him, as he is likely to return to ShoBox in the US in his next fight.”

World ranked #11 by the World Boxing Council and co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Maravillabox Promotions, Fernandez has obtained the guidance of boxing legend Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez while training in Spain.

“Sergio is terrific, he comes to watch me train and has always been very helpful with his advice to me as a fighter,” said Fernandez.

Speaking about his stoppage streak, Fernandez stated, “I don’t look for the knockout, but when the opportunity presents itself, I take advantage of it. I hope to win by knockout on Friday night.”

Two fights ago, Fernandez captured the WBC Silver Super Featherweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of then-undefeated Alexander Podolsky in his hometown.

4 DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION ERIK MORALES CONFIRMED FOR FOURTH ANNUAL BOX FAN EXPO

– Four-division world champion Erik “El Terrible” Morales has confirmed that he will appear, have a booth and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10a.m to 5pm, during Mexican Independence weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening.

Morales will have merchandise to sell to his fans, as well as photos, signatures and memorabilia. This is Morales first appearance at the Boxing Expo and is looking forward in meeting his fans.

Erik Morales Nicknamed “El Terrible,” is a retired Mexican boxing legend and is being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of fame in Canastota on June 10th, 2018). Morales compiled a 52-9 record in 61 fights, including 41 straight wins to start his career, and won world titles in four different weight classes (junior featherweight, featherweight, junior lightweight, junior welterweight). He also ended Manny Pacquiao’s six-year unbeaten streak in 2005 with a unanimous decision win.

Morales notable fights came against Marco Antonio Barrera (nicknamed “The Baby Face Assassin”). The Morales versus Barrera trilogy is one of Boxing’s most famous fight trilogies of all time, involving two of Mexico’s most revered boxers. Their memorable fights were also named Ring Magazine’s fight of the year on February 19, 2000 and once again on November 27, 2004.