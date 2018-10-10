News: Danny Roman; Eros Correa; Steve Rolls

After three successful world title defenses on the year, WBA champion Danny Roman (26-2-1, 10 KOs) is entitled to a well deserved break. The Los Angeles native, however, was already thinking unification after his tenth round stoppage of Gavin McDonnell on Saturday night.





“It has been my intention to unify ever since I became world champion last year in September,” said Roman after his win against fellow 122-pounder McDonnell. “I don’t care who steps up to the challenge. I’ll fight any of them.”

Roman, 28, is at the peak of his physical prime, and smartly, wishes to capitalize on the momentum he’s built since entering the world champion ranks when he stoped Shun Kubo in the ninth in his home country of Japan. Successful title defenses followed in February against Ryo Matsumoto in Japan, and Moises Flores in June outside of Dallas, Tex.

His scrap against McDonnell on Saturday from Chicago capped off a banner year for the “Baby Face Assassin.”

“He’s going to get some rest and start fresh early next year,” said Alex Camponovo, matchmaker and general manager of Thompson Boxing. “Obviously there is a lot of work to do on his next fight. We are looking at the other champions in the division and possibly bringing Danny back home to fight in his hometown of Los Angeles.”





Roman is in the first year of a multi-fight agreement with streaming outfit DAZN USA and new partner Matchroom Boxing.

###

2012 U.S. Olympic alternate and bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (1-0, 1 KO), who is managed by Cali Boxing Management, makes his return to the ring this Saturday, October 13, 2018, in Salinas, CA, at the Storm House on a Thompson Boxing card headlined by featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (13-0, 5 KOs).

Correa, a highly decorated amateur who made the U.S. Olympic team as an alternate in 2012, is eager to get his professional career going. The Cali Boxing fighter is ready to make noise in the professional realm of boxing.





“I have waited a long time to get back in the ring,” said Eros Correa. “I’ve had a lot of obstacles to overcome in my career, but that will make for a better story once I am a world champion. Now that I have a great management team behind me that can help guide me to a world title shot, I can focus on training full time. Winning world title has been my dream since I first started boxing. I’m ready to take my career to the next level and it starts this Saturday.”

“We are excited to add Eros to our growing portfolio of elite fighters,” says Andrew Bocanegra and Jessie Sanchez of Cali Boxing Management. “Eros has the talent to go far in boxing and we are happy he is part of our team.”

The Salinas Storm House is located at 185 Maryal Drive in Salinas, CA 93907.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. local time with the first bout at approximately 6 p.m.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: New Blood via their Facebook page, YouTube channel, and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

“New Blood” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and Banner Promotions and sponsored by Everlast.

###

New York, NY (October 9, 2018) Undefeated middleweight contender Steve “Mister” Rolls (18-0, 10 KOs), of Toronto, Canada, has signed a multi-year extension to his promotional agreement with DiBella Entertainment (DBE), it was announced today.

Rolls is currently rated in the top-15 by the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council. Since originally singing with DBE in 2015, Rolls has been featured twice on ShoBox defeating previously unbeaten Steed Woodall in 2015 and current WBC-USNBC super middleweight champion Demond Nicholson in 2017.

Said Rolls, “I’m happy to renew my agreement with DiBella Entertainment, so we can continue working together to put me in position for what I’ve always wanted: a shot at the middleweight championship of the world.”

Added Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment, “Steve is a gentleman outside the ring, but a terror inside. He has accepted and passed every challenge put in front of him, including two nationally televised appearances against tough competition. With this extension in place, we have a mandate from Steve and his manager, Todd Christie, to begin an aggressive push toward a world title and all middleweight contenders should be on notice that ‘Mister’ Rolls is coming.”

Most recently, Rolls won an eight-round decision over Damian Ezequiel Bonelli on April 18, in his hometown of Toronto.

Rolls plans to return to the ring before the end of the year and details for his next bout will be announced soon.