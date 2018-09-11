News: Carlos Molina; Marco Antonio Barrera; Nicole Wesner

“King” Carlos Molina presents his first evening of professional boxing this Friday, September 14. In addition to an exemplary boxing career, Carlos is fulfilling a long time dream, bringing boxing to the town where he has lived, and trained. “Since my first pro fight it has been my dream to fight in Mexico, Patzcuaro In particular,” Carlos said. “I have so many family members who live in Patzcuaro and they have followed my career from afar for over a decade. Now I not only get to fight in Patzcuaro but I get to debut my promotion company here and that is something very special for me and I want to bring something very special to the people here. There has never been a boxing event of this degree and caliber here. I have spent a year living and training in Patzcuaro and I can see the love people here have for boxing, and I think they are really going to enjoy the event we have put together for them.”





“King” Carlos Molina headlines “Noche de Titanes in a scheduled ten round main event against Juan Jesus “Burbuia”. Fight fans in Patzcuaro are invited to attend the weigh in Thursday, September 13, 3 PM at the theater in the historic Grande Plaza.

Marco Antonio Barrera Confirmed For 4th Annual Box Fan Expo

7-Time World Champion Marco Antonio Barrera has confirmed that he will appear, have a booth and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Mexican Independence Day weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Barrera will make his 2nd appearance at this years’ Expo from 10am to 2pm and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and also have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this Boxing Legend also known as the “Baby Face Assassin”

Barrera joins Juan Manuel Marquez, Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Abner Mares, Mikey Garcia, James Toney, Mayweather Promotions, WBC, WBA, Thomas Hearns, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Marco Antonio Barrera





About Marco Antonio Barrera

Barrera is a Mexican former professional boxer who competed from 1989 to 2011. He held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBO super bantamweight title three times from 1995 to 2001; the WBC super featherweight title from 2004 to 2007; and the IBF super featherweight title from 2005 to 2006. Additionally, he held the IBO featherweight title in 2001; the lineal featherweight title from 2001 to 2003; and the Ring magazine featherweight title from 2002 to 2003. Barrera is well known for his trilogy with fellow Mexican legend Erik Morales, as well as his duology with Manny Pacquiao, and rivalry with Juan Manuel Marquez.

ESPN ranked Barrera as number 43 on their list of the 50 greatest boxers of all time.

Wesner Ready For Fourth WBF World Title-Defense

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Lightweight Champion Nicole Wesner is ready to make her fourth title-defense, headlining a huge boxing, MMA and Kickboxing event on September 22 at Gym 23 in Vienna, Austria.





Undefeated Wesner, 14-0 (6), from Germany but fighting out of Austria, takes on hard-punching Dominican Lina Tejada, 11-5 (9), who is moving down in weight after coming up short in World Light Welterweight title-challenges in her two previous outings.

In one of the most talent-rich divisions in the sport, with fellow world champions Katie Taylor (IBF & WBA), Delfine Persoon (WBC), Chantelle Cameron (IBO) and Rose Volante (WBO) in the mix for potential super-fights, Wesner is the longest reining current female World Champion.

She won the WBF World Crown in December of 2014, beating Gina Chamie (11-1), and has since fended off challenges from former two-time world titlist Irma Adler (15-5), undefeated Diafana Salazar (9-0) and rugged contender Hasna Tukic (9-6).

25-year-old Tejada has proved on several occasions that she is a world class competitor, and except for a fluke majority decision loss in her second pro fight back in 2012 she has only lost to some of the best operators in the world.

In her third fight she lost to Amanda Cerrano (15-1-1), who is now the only six-division female world champion in boxing history, and since she has only been beat by former and future world champion Cecilia Comunales (12-1), and Alicia Kummer (11-1) and Oshin Derieuw (7-0) in world title-challenges.

After four straight fights at Light Welterweight, Tejada is now moving back down to Lightweight in the hope that her superior punching-power will enable her to finally achieve her dream of winning a world championship. Nicole Wesner has other plans, of course…