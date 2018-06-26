News: Blair Cobbs; Mekhrubon Sanginov; Antonio Mayala

Undefeated prospect, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (7-0-1, 5 KOs), who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, is gearing up for his second fight of 2018, when he faces Jhon Sanchez Leon (3-1-1, 2 KOs) at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, CA, on the July 6 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB. The 4-round bout will be off TV.





Cobbs, who hails from Philadelphia but now trains in Las Vegas with former two-time world champion, Bones Adams, is excited to be making his return to the ring.

“Training camp is going great and I’m healthy,” said Blair Cobbs. “I’ll be ready and willing to let my hands go when I step in the on July 6th in LA.”

Blair will be making the move up to welterweight, where he will be campaigning moving forward in his career. At 6’0, Cobbs was struggling to make weight at 140 lbs. With the move, Cobbs feels he’ll be at his optimum weight class.

“I feel a lot stronger now that I’ve moved up in weight,” said Blair Cobbs. “Fans can expect me to be a lot more explosive and electrifying. I need to make a statement in this fight to let the entire welterweight division know that I have arrived.”





Undefeated WBC Youth middleweight prospect Mekhrubon Sanginov (6-0, 4 KOs), scored an impressive third round TKO over Carlos Lopez, this past Saturday in Tijuana, MX.

Sanginov, who trains out of Las Vegas by way of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, took the fight to Lopez from the opening round. Sanginov, who has power in both hands, landed some devastating hooks to the head of Lopez in the first two rounds, softening up him up. After landing a powerful straight right cross to the face of Lopez in the middle of round three, Sanginov was able to end the fight with a TKO victory. With the win, Sanginov extends his winning streak to six in a row.





“This was my first time fighting in Mexico and I wanted to make it a memorable one,” said Mekhrubon Sanginov. “I landed some powerful blows in the early rounds and got him out of there in round three. Right now, I’m focused on getting back in the gym to get ready for my next fight. There is no time to relax, I need to stay busy.”

Sanginov is a promotional free agent. His goal is to sign with a promoter and stay busy, fighting at least three more times before the end of the year.

“I want to prove to all the promoters in boxing that I’m a special fighter who will work hard to get to the top,” Sanginov continued. “I’m dedicated and I’m willing to fight anyone. All I need is a chance to prove myself.”

Its been a long time coming, almost exactly a year, but World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Welterweight Champion Antonio Mayala is finally set to make his first title-defense on Friday June 29 against Benoit Makangila Vela at the Mistico Equestrian Center in Paarl, South Africa.

The fight will be one of two WBF championship fights on Kalakoda Promotions “Seek & Destroy” bill, televised live by Kwesé Sports. In the main event, Knife Didier and Vladyslav Sirenko square off for the vacant WBF International Heavyweight title.

Cape Town-based Mayala, 9-3 (6), the first ever WBF Champion born in Angola, stopped Jarred Silverman in nine rounds last June to win the title. In undefeated IBF Continental Africa titlist Makangila Vela, 14-0-1 (7), from D.R. Congo, he is facing his best opponent to date.

Knife Didier, another D.R. Congo warrior, will get his second crack at a WBF title, following a spirited decision-loss in January to All Africa ruler Elvis Moyo in Zimbabwe. Boxing out of South A frica his entire career, he will now be on home-turf against Ukrainian Vladyslav Sirenko.

Didier brings a record of 6-3 (5), while Sirenko, fighting for the sixth time in South Africa, is undefeated at 7-0 (6). With twelve of thirteen victories between them coming inside the distance, this one promises fireworks from the get-go.

Also in South Africa the following day, on Saturday June 30 at the Turffontein Racecource in Gauteng, local girl Simangele Hadebe, 4-1-2 (1), takes Malawian Ellen Simwaka, 6-3-2 (4), for the third time, this time with the vacant WBF Womens International Bantamweight title on the line.

Hadebe won the first encounter on points over eight rounds in September of 2017, but last May 25 in Johannesburg the pair fought to a ten round draw in the rematch. So now it is time to settle the score with the winner emerging as WBF champion.

The bout will headline a show promoted by Boxing 5 Promotions.