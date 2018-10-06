News: Bermane Stiverne; Billy Joe Saunders; Devin Haney

Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King and heavyweight contender Bermane Stiverne hoped to settle things in the ring in Yekaterinburg, Russia with former Olympic gold medalist Alexander Povetkin on Dec. 17, 2016.





Stiverne never got the opportunity in the WBC heavyweight eliminator that morning, when WBC officials announced Povetkin had tested positive for the illegal substance ostarine and the WBC pulled the sanctioning and the fight was cancelled.

King and Don King Productions and Stiverne will now settle things in court as they have filed suit for $2 million in the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Alexander Povetkin and the World of Boxing.

Don King Productions and the World of Boxing came to an agreement on Nov. 6, 2016 for the WBC sanctioned fight between Stiverne and Povetkin scheduled for Dec. 17, 2016 with the winner facing Deontay Wilder.

Both fighters were to receive purses of $1,424,250 and the winner of the fight would have earned an additional $316,500. It was the second failed drug test by Povetkin in a seven-month period.





Stiverne hopes to return to the ring to fight for the world title again.

“Povetkin and Ryabinsky can’t play by the rules of the WBC and VADA,”said King, “and they denied Bermane the opportunity of a lifetime to become heavyweight champion. All the hard work leading up to the fight and then waking up the morning of the fight in Russia and being told that there wouldn’t be a fight is devastating.”

After Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance, Oxilofrine, a powerful stimulant from the amphetamine family, his WBO middleweight world title fight with Demetrius Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs) became in jeopardy.





Since the news broke last week, more test samples have been collected from both boxers by VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association). Victor Conte, an outspoken anti-doping advocate, provides his opinion on what may come next in this saga of the defamed WBO world champion.

“Bottom line is this, we’re just a few days away from the hearing, and boxing fans will get the opportunity to find out if this going to be a historic decision in the best interest of boxing, which means that they (Massachusetts State Athletic Commission) will uphold this positive drug test and rule in favor of Andrade. Both fighters signed the VADA enrollment contract. They received the prohibited substances list when they signed it. They both agreed to be tested at all times for the stimulant Oxilofrine. So, BJ Saunders, or his promoters, or anyone else can’t come back and say he didn’t know about this prohibited substance. Let’s just hope that the Massachusetts Commission makes the right decision, and they abide by the true anti-doping gold standard in boxing called VADA.” – Victor Conte, CEO of SNAC System.

Undefeated phenom, Devin “The Dream” Haney (20-0, 13 KOs), is making noise in the lightweight division as the 19-year-old fighter is now ranked #8 by the WBA after his 10-round unanimous decision win over Juan Carlos Burgos (33-3-2, 21 KOs) last Friday night on ShoBox: The Next Generation, broadcast worldwide by Showtime.

Haney, a blue-chip prospect, dominated the former three-time world title challenger Burgos in their recent clash. The impressive feat has many fans and media members alike clamoring for Haney to be in contention for a world title shot.

“I believe in my skill and speed, I am second to none,” said Haney. “I’m the next superstar in the sport. Right now, I am focused on each and every fight. The media and fans can bring up exciting fights for me to take or even mention my name amongst world champions, but the main goal for me is to focus on the fights presented in front of me.”

Haney, who is not just a world title contender, but also a promoter, who promoted his fight last Friday night on Showtime under his promotional banner, Devin Haney Promotions.

“I am doing things differently than others my age,” Haney continued. “I am a promoter and a world-class fighter, so it is important that I stay very focused. I’m knocking on the doorstep of a world title. My time is coming.”