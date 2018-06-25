News: Ardreal Holmes ; Marcos Foretal; Reagan Dessaix

Junior Middleweight Ardreal Holmes (6-0, 4 KOs) of Flint, Michigan remained undefeated as he stopped Dominque Foster after the 2nd round of their scheduled four-round bout at The International Banquet and Conference Center in Detroit.





Holmes landed hard straight shots from the southpaw stance on Foster, who had to retire on the stool after the 2nd round with a possible broken nose.

“I am very happy to get back in the ring and get some of the rust off,” said the victorious Holmes. “Hopefully my promoters can put me right back because I want to make up for lost time. It’s only a matter of time when everyone in boxing will know the name, Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes! ”

Holmes is managed by Split-T Management, and CEO David McWater was very happy to have 6’2″ junior middleweight prospect back in the ring.

“Ardreal did what I expected him to do, which was impress the fans with an impressive stoppage. He has the frame, skills and power to win titles in 4 weight divisions and I expect him to do just that.”





Forestal Obliterates Vega, Ramirez vs. Barajas A No-Contest

Billed as “Now or Never” (Ahora ó Nunca), Borizteca Boxing Promotions staged a World Boxing Federation (WBF) Championship double-header on Friday night, June 22, at the Salón Mezzanine in boxing-tradition-rich Tijuana, Mexico.

Undefeated Cuban Southpaw Marcos Foretal, from Guantanamo but now fighting out of Miami, Florida, impressively stopped Mexico´s Daniel Vega in the first round to win the vacant WBF International Super Bantamweight title.

Forestal (28), now 8-0 (5), looked determined to have an easy night, as he floored last minute substitute Vega, 7-7 (4), three times with well-placed body-shots, forcing referee Juan Jose Ramirez to wave the fight off at 1:29 of the very first stanza.

In the evenings co-feature, Rafael Ramon Ramirez failed to win his careers first professional title when his fight against Ramon “Cholo” Barajas for the vacant WBF Mexican Super Welterweight title was ruled a No-Contest due to a cut caused by an accidental head-clash in the third round.





Underdog Barajas (33) came to fight his chance and wildly attacked the 38-year-old Ramirez in the first two rounds, but didn’t manage to land anything significant as Ramirez blocked most of his shots and counter-punched.

When the accidental clash of heads cut Ramirez, 20-4-1 (4), over the right eye in round three, the ringside doctor advised that the fight was stopped and consequently ruled a No-Contest, much to the dismay of Barajas, 11-16 (4).

DRAGON FIRE BOXING SIGNS PROSPECT REAGAN DESSAIX

WBA Oceania, IBF International & IBF Pan Pacific Light Heavyweight Champion Reagan “The President” Dessaix has signed a multi-year managerial deal with the Dragon Fire Boxing stable.

“I feel very privileged to have such a good & experienced management team with Tony Tolj, Angelo Hyder at Dragon Fire Boxing managing my boxing career. They’ve put so much time & effort in the past couple of fights I have been with them, looking forward to seeing what the future holds from here on in.

So far I’ve had 2 fights under Dragon fire & they have been my 2 biggest fights to date. I’ve won the WBA Oceania & both IBF International & Pan pacific Titles. This is only the beginning & looking forward to some exciting times ahead & seeing what the future holds”

Without all my fans, sponsors & ongoing support I wouldn’t be in the position I am today if it wasn’t for them. I couldn’t thank them enough for all the ongoing support along my boxing journey so far!

– States Dessaix

“The Team at Dragon Fire Boxing are very excited for the future with Reagan Dessaix, 14 wins with the sole loss at picking up WBA & IBF Regional Title, the sky is the limit for the kid at 21 years of age. I always working together with just good people and Reagan and his father Clem are a class act. He should be slipping into the World ratings very soon. Really looking forward to see the progression of “The President” Reagan Dessaix.