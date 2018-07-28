News: Antonio Nieves; Janelson Bocachica; Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions

Antonio Nieves returns to action on Saturday night when he takes on Christian Esquivel in a scheduled eight-round bantamweight bout at The Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio.





Nieves (17-2-2, 9 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio will be making his 1st appearance since dropping his last bout to WBO Super Flyweight champion Naoya Inoue on September 9, 2017 in a bout that was broadcast live on HBO.

In Esquivel, Nieves is taking on an a veteran opponent who sports a record of 30-14-1 with 23 knockouts.

This will be a good test for Nieves, as Esquivel is a tough veteran who has fought countless world champions and undefeated fighters.

“I am 110% ready for this fight on Saturday. I am excited to get back in the ring and make my way back to the top. I fought one of the most feared Super Flyweight’s in the world. It my first trip to the weight class, and I didn’t get the victory. But being there only made me more hungry, and I’m coming back with a vengeance,” said Nieves





Janelson Bocachica, Joshua Temple, Marquis Moore and Isaiah Steen all in action on Saturday night in Louisville

Four highly regarded and undefeated prospects from Boxing’s deepest management stable, David McWater’s Split-T Management will be in action on Saturday night at The Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

Janelson Bocachica (10-0, 7 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan battles Noel Esqueda (8-5-2, 6 KOs) of Wichita, Kansas in a six-round welterweight bout.

Bocachica, just 19 years-old continues his rapid ascent as he will be making his 3rd start of 2018.

Joshua Temple (6-0, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri battles Alexander Brunson (2-1, 1 KO) of Tallahassee, Florida in a six-round cruierweight bout.





Temple, 25 years-old is a 6’4″ prospect who will be making his 2nd appearance of the year, and is coming off two consecutive wins over undefeated opponents.

Isaiah Steen on the left

Isaiah Steen (10-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio battles Cameron Burroughs (4-4, 3 KOs) of Friendswood, Texas in a super middleweight bout.

Steen, who is the half-brother of fellow undefeated prospect and 2016 U.S, Olympian, (and fellow Split-T Management fighter) Charles Conwell. Steen is just 21 years-old and, he will be making his 2018 debut.

Marquis Moore (7-0, 4 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will take on 30-fight veteran Demetrius Walker in a six-round super middleweight bout.

Moore will be making his 2nd appearance of 2018, and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Troy Artis on May 18th.

Bocachica, Temple and Moore are promoted by Real Deal Boxing. Steen is promoted by DiBella Entertainment

Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions teams with World Boxing Council

Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions announces a powerhouse partnership with three titans in the boxing world: the World Boxing Council (WBC), National Boxing Association (NBA) and Raynelo Management & Nelsons Promotions. This unique collaboration aims to strengthen the dynamics of boxing in this renewed age of the sport.

“This type of partnership has really never been done before,” said Bert “Sugar Bert” Wells, president of Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions (SBBP). “Teaming up with the World Boxing Council and the National Boxing Association now connects us to the largest boxing body and the largest professional boxing organization out there. This will ramp up support and visibility for all SBBP activities supporting amateur boxers as well as help to bridge the gap between the two worlds of amateur and professional boxing.” Wells also helms the annual Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Championship Series, which attracts thousands of amateur boxers from throughout the U.S. and Caribbean each year to tournaments designed to sharpen their skills, expose them to Olympic-style boxing, and compete for prizes, rankings, and titles.

Jill Diamond, a board member and international secretary of the WBC, said the 55-year-old organization is proud to be a sponsor of amateur boxing in this new partnership. “It was Jóse Sulaiman’s dream to help the youth of the world live better lives,” she said, referring to the former legendary longtime president of the WBC, one of boxing’s four major governing bodies. “The principles boxing teaches us helps them do this,” Diamond added.

WBC and NBA support will be evident at the upcoming Columbus, Ga. qualifier for the 3rd Annual Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Championship. The qualifier will be held Sept. 8-9 at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. “In Columbus, we will have WBC medals and patches to hand to the boxers who register online and come into the event. The first 50 boxers who register online receive a WBC t-shirt at check-in,” Wells said. The championship is slated for Nov. 16-18 at the Park Inn in Orlando, Florida.

The partnership was brokered by Nelson Lopez Jr. of Raynelo Management & Nelsons Promotions, a Florida-based father and son combination of worldwide boxing marketing and promotions. Lopez believes the new partnership with SBBP is a groundbreaking way to connect the amateur and professional arenas of boxing, providing more opportunities for rookie fighters. “It will expose them to people who can get them to that next level in their boxing careers, giving them the tools and education needed to step up to the challenges that come with becoming professional athletes,” he said.

Wells agrees. “This partnership will bring WBC and NBA world champions to our events. By doing so, our youth will have the opportunity to be mentored by these professional boxers,” he said.

For more information on Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions or the 3rd Annual Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Championship, visit www.sugarbertboxing.com or call (770) 833-7888.