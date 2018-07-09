News: Andy Vences; Aslambek Idigov; Andrey Fedosov

WBC Continental Americas super featherweight champion Andy Vences (21-0 12KOs) followed up his highly rated ESPN debut earlier this year with a ten-round decision of Frank De Alba as the co-main event of a Top Rank Inc. promoted card from The Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.





Vences controlled the action from the start with his jab, but picked up the pace in the fifth round as he looked to close the show. De Alba, a respectable veteran refused to go away as he gave Vences a fight all the way to the last bell.

“I thought it was a great fight and a great experience. Andre Ward said not every fight is going to be a showcase fight and I agree as this fight is the type that will take me to the next level. I’m only getting better and better, I fought two southpaws back-to-back with a combined record of 39 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws along with 19 wins by way knockout. I got a win over De Alba and against the most feared southpaw in my division many people feel I beat him as well despite the official result being a draw.”

Vences, who now has over a hundred rounds in the ring in the professional realm is gearing up for what he hopes is a major milestone in his life, fighting for his first world title.

“I think I am mentally and physically ready for a title shot. I feel that I am the type of fighter that when I am challenged I perform better. We are excited and being patient, whatever Top Rank Inc. decides we will follow. We know patience is key.”





Vences who got the fourth highest rated bout of the year tying Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz WBC heavyweight title fight earlier this year.

Vences takes pride in fighting on ESPN and wants to be a fighter whom young fighters can look at from Northern California and realize anything is possible.

“It is the best thing that could have happened to my career fighting on ESPN in back-to-back bouts. I have gained massive exposure nationwide and I have been lucky enough to have the opportunity to earn new fans as well. I am very thankful to Top Rank Inc. and blessed to have been given this opportunity to fight on such a great platform.”

Salita Promotions Signs Undefeated Russian Super Middleweight Aslambek Idigov to a Promotional Contract

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of Russian super middleweight prospect Aslambek Idigov to a promotional contract.





Undefeated Idigov (13-0, 5 KOs) hails from Grozny, Russia, but is currently training in Detroit with Javan SugarHill Steward at Kronk Gym. The 22-year-old slugger made his debut under the Salita Promotional banner last June, with an impressive unanimous 10-round decision over then once-beaten James Ballard at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

Idigov won the IBO Youth Super Middleweight Title in December 2016 with a unanimous decision over countryman Igor Selivanov.

“Training in Detroit at the Kronk Gym has helped me in many ways,” said Idigov. “I learned how to train like a pro and am learning different techniques and boxing tactics. It has taken my game to new levels.”

Promoter Salita, who is amassing a large stable of promising Eastern Bloc fighters, male and female, says his Russian prospect is developing quickly working out at Kronk.

“Aslambek is a strong, hungry, aggressive fighter. Seeing him improve every day over the last several months, training in Detroit, and his impressive win over James Ballard showed me that he has real world-class potential. At only 22 years old with already several quality wins under his belt, Aslambek is on his way to becoming a force in the super middleweight division.”

With New Management Team, Andrey Fedosov looks to get back into Heavyweight Title contention

On June 30th, in Phoenix, Arizona, heavyweight Andrey Fedosov (30-3, 25 KOs) returned to the ring with a 1st round stoppage over Francisco Mireles.

The 32 year-old Fedosov was making his 1st start under his new management team, Journeyman Management.

With his new managers, Journeyman Management headed by longtime boxing man, Andrew Zak, along with promoters Banner Promotions and Hitz Boxing, Fedosov will look to position himself in the suddenly hot heavyweight division.

“It took some time, but now he is with his new family,” said Andrew Zak of Journeyman Management.

“Not only does he have a new management team, but now a new trainer in Buddy McGirt. We see him becoming a complete fighter. He is learning a lot from Buddy. And now that he is with our team, he is adding a lot to his game, and we see him being a world champion.”