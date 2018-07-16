News: Alicia Napoleon, Zhora Hamazaryan, Roney Hines

WBA Women’s Super Middleweight World Champion Alicia ‘The Empress’ Napoleon, (9-1, 5 KO’s), of Lindenhurst, NY will make her first defense against WBC Silver Middleweight titlist Hannah Rankin, (5-1, 1 KO) of Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, August 4 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.





Scheduled for ten rounds, Napoleon vs. Rankin is a special attraction undercard bout on the stacked Premier Boxing Champions card headlined by the welterweight showdown between former world champions Andre Berto and Devon Alexander on FOX and FOX Deportes (7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT).

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.nycblive.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Ticketmaster Box Office at NYCB LIVE. Group discounts are available by calling 516-231-4848.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to be able to defend my world title for the first time on Long Island at NYCB LIVE,” said Napoleon. “It’s a special moment in my career and truly an honor to be part of the first women’s bout ever in this iconic venue.

“I know how good Hannah Rankin is. She just won the WBC Silver Middleweight Title and she’s taller than me with a longer reach, plus she just finished training with Cecilia Braekhus. I’ve been training the whole summer and I’ll be ready to defend my title on August 4.”





“I’m very excited to announce this women’s world title fight between Alicia Napoleon and Hannah Rankin on our stacked August 4 event at the Coliseum,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Alicia is a Long Island girl and a charismatic world champion with a legion of fans in the New York City area. She won her world title at Barclays Center and will defend it at NYCB LIVE. Hannah Rankin is a quality challenger from Scotland, who is well known for her ring ambition as well as her accomplishments as a professional musician. Women’s boxing in the United States and internationally continues to rise in popularity and our commitment to promoting it remains stronger than ever.”

The popular Napoleon, owner of both Overthrow Gyms in Manhattan and Brooklyn, won her world title on March 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a dominant ten-round decision over previously undefeated Femke Hermans in front of a huge contingent of supporters from both Long Island and New York City. Napoleon had a previous fight scheduled for June 21 postponed and has continued training in preparation to defend her world title.

Fighting in the paid ranks for just one-year, Rankin defeated then undefeated Sanna Turunen over ten rounds in June to capture the vacant WBC Silver Women’s Middleweight Title and her third straight victory headed into August 4.

A professional musician outside of the ring, the 27-year-old Rankin plays the bassoon and has traveled the world in recent years playing with numerous orchestras while also training and furthering her career in the squared circle.





###

Undefeated lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan (9-0, 6 KOs) has been preparing for his battle with fellow unbeatenThomas Mattice that will be part of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader that will take place on Friday, July 20 at The WinnaVegas Casino Hotel in Sloan, Iowa.

The broadcast on SHOWTIME® will begin at 10 p.m. ET/PT (delayed on the west coast).

“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia, and is now training out of Los Angeles. “I am excited and happy to show my talents on American Television.”

Hamazaryan will be making his second start on American soil, and he has not scouted his undefeated foe.

“I do not know much about Mattice,” said Hamazaryan, who is trained by former lightweight pro Jerry Rosenberg. “I prefer to not look at any tape of my opponents. I look at this as just another fight. I want to get in there, win the fight, take care of business, and move on to the next one.”

Hamazaryan looks to make a big splash and become a big star in the U.S.

“I am going to get this fight out of the way, and on to bigger fights here in the States.”

Hamazaryan is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by GH3 Promotions, Victory Promotions, Ringside Ticket Inc., Banner Promotions & Thompson Boxing are priced from $10-$60 and can be purchased at winnavegas.com.

###

This Friday night at the WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa, 2018 National Golden Gloves champion, heavyweight Roney Hines will make his pro debut when he takes on David Becker in a four-round bout that will precede a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader.

Hines, 23 years-old, of Cleveland, Ohio won the National Golden Gloves in May in Omaha, Nebraska, which is just an 90 minute drive from Sloan, Iowa.

“I am ready to get this out of the way, and put my name on the map. I want to show people what I have,” said Hines.

Hines, who describes himself as a boxer-puncher, has the physical attributes of the modern day heavyweight by standing almost 6-foot-7 and weighing close to 240 pounds.

Hines, who recently signed with GH3 Promotions explained he is with the New Jersey based promotion due to past success moving young fighters along.

“I am very comfortable with GH3. With Vito Mielnicki, it’s a family type of atmosphere. I plan to fight every month if I can. Whenever Vito says he can get me in the ring, then I will fight. I just want to take this 1 step at a time. I know what I bring as a fighter, and I am looking forward to showing my skills.”

In Becker, Hines is facing an opponent who is 1-1 with 1 knockout from St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I do not know anything about him. He just needs to know who I am, and if he doesn’t, I will show him on Friday.”

“I am going to work hard, and take this one step at a time. I will be a factor in the heavyweight division before too long.”

Hines is promoted by GH3 Promotions and is co-managed by Chances Aurelius and former NFL star Ray Edwards. Hines is trained by Push Davis.

Mielnicki said, “I am looking for Roney to have around 15 fights before the end of 2019.”