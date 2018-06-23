News: Aaron Lovell; Josh Miller, Ardreal Holmes

Aaron Lovell is planning to make a statement when he boxes in the Black Country for the first time as a professional next month.





He’s preparing for action as he attempts to build up his unbeaten winning record at the Venue in Dudley on Saturday July 7, writes Craig Birch.

He features in a four-round contest, on a show promoted under the BCB Promotions banner. It has been titled ‘the Usual Suspects.’

Brummie Lovell has recorded three points whitewash wins since turning over, after graduating from St Francis Boxing Club in the second city.

The 22-year-old super lightweight made his debut in February of last year, defeating Kristian Laight, and was back in the ring by the end of the year to beat Liam Richards.





His solitary bout of 2018 saw him vanquish Dylan Draper, with only his paid bow coming outside of Birmingham and not much further afield in Solihull.

Lovell knows his way around from his amateur days, though, and is looking forward to showing off his skills to a new audience, along with those who support him.

He said: “It’s my first time in the Black Country as a pro, but I’ve boxed here loads of time as an amateur. Dudley, Wolverhampton, Wednesbury, that’s just off the top of my head.

“I had over 50 amateur fights and fought some top guys who have gone on to have promising pro careers, which is what I’m trying to build for myself.





“I’ve been boxing since I was a nipper and it’s grass roots, at the moment, but I want to be fast-tracked towards titles.

“A lot of people don’t understand the hard graft that goes in to breaking down the barriers and getting to that level. It’s a tough career.

“I’m well supported, so I want to give my fans another win and, hopefully, get a knockout. I go out there to do a job and, if I can, make a statement.

“I’ve been pleased with how my pro career has gone so far, there’s been a lot of different experiences and I don’t expect July 7 to be any different.”

At the top of the bill, Wolverhampton-born duo Matt Sen and Josh Burke will collide in a

Black Country battle for the eight-round British Challenge cruiserweight title.

Dudley trio Danny Ball, Connor Lee Jones and Josh Miller, Brummie Daryl Pearce and Wolverhampton’s Kirstie Bavington feature elsewhere on the under-card.

Kingswinford’s Ball will be looking a record a sixth success from six outings, in the super welterweight division where older brother Jamie is a former Midlands champion.

Dudley’s Miller is back in action after a two year absence from light heavyweight activity. ‘The Jackal,’ 24, had impressed in points results over Iain Jackson and Mark Till.

Jones, also from Dudley, will be boxing again less than a month after his pro debut. The 22-year-old lightweight outpointed Richards on June 9.

The Lions Boxing Club graduate impressed with a whitewash four-rounds points verdict and has pedigree, having represented England as an amateur.

Brummie Lovell, from Erdington, has built up a hat-trick of points wins over Kristian Laight, Richards and Dylan Draper as a super lightweight.

Wolverhampton’s Bavington is looking to bounce back after battling to a draw on her paid bow. The 25-year-old could not be parted from the experienced Borislava Goranova.

Pearce, from Rednal in Birmingham, will end over a year of frustration with his introduction to pro boxing at welterweight.

Tickets, priced at £35 or £50 ringside with waitress service, are still available by calling 07976 283 157. Alternatively, contact any of the boxers in the home corner on Facebook.

Josh Miller is confident he can pick up where he left off when he returns to the ring after a two-year absence next month.

Miller will be back at the place where he last boxed in March 2016 when he laces on the gloves at the Venue in Dudley on Saturday July 7, writes Craig Birch.

He features in a four-round contest, on a show which will take place under the BCB Promotions banner. It has been titled ‘the Usual Suspects.’

It’s a homecoming for the 24-year-old, who resumes his campaign in the light heavyweight division with Richard Ghent and Robert Wright in his corner as coaches.

Two wins are already on his pro ledger which started with his debut in March 2015, overcoming Iain Jackson as part of a BoxNation televised card at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

The scalp of Mark Till at the Venue then came his way a year later and both were points whitewashes, where Miller showed promise as a fleet-footed all action fighter.

‘The Jackal’ now aims to come back better than ever in front of a home crowd, with his supporters making the short trip from Wren’s Nest.

He said: “I’m buzzing, I can’t wait to get there and it feels like I’ve never been away, to be honest. I think I can pick up where I left off.

“This is my one true calling in life, so I had to get back to it. I got thrown in at the deep end when I started and that’s put me in good stead.

“I’ve had problems outside of the ring, it started when I injured my back and that put me out of the ring for a long time, then I hurt my wrist when I was back in the gym.

“Richard is coaching me now and he was in the corner for a lot of my amateur fights, so we’ve been closely connected for a long time. I’ve come back in with people I know.

“Injuries have hampered me and there’s been a lot of frustration to go with that, which I plan on letting out come July 7. I’ll be throwing with bad intentions, looking for my first knockout.

“Tickets have gone well, the amount of backing I’ve had from my fans is unbelievable and I can’t thank them enough.

“I’ll be flying the flag for the ‘Wrenna’ and they’ll be making a lot of noise on July 7. It’s going to be fast and furious. I’ll be boxing and moving and putting on a lot of pressure.”

Undefeated junior middleweight Ardreal Holmes (5-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan will be back in action tonight, when he takes on Dominque Foster in a scheduled four-round bout at The International Banquet and Conference Center in Detroit.

At Friday’s weigh-in Holmes weighed in at 155.4 lbs. Foster checked in at the same weight as Holmes.

“I am so excited to get back in the ring because I want to show everyone why I am looked at as one of the best prospects in the country,” said Holmes.

“The fans who attend will get to see one of the best fighters to come out of Michigan in a long time.”

Holmes, who was the number-one ranked welterweight in the U.S., had an outstanding amateur career that culminated in reaching the finals of the Olympic trials.

Holmes competed in over 80 amateur fights, and won several major tournaments including the 2015 USA National Elite Championship.

Holmes is managed by Split-T Management, and CEO David McWater said, “Going into the 2016 US Olympic Trials, I thought Ardreal was the favorite in the welterweight division, and would go on to represent the United States. He is so physically gifted and naturally talented, I can’t see anything stopping him from being a world champion.”