NEW SHORT FILM DOCUMENTING THREE GOLDEN AGES OF BOXING TO DEBUT AS PART OF NATIONAL PRESS TOUR NEXT WEEK AHEAD OF ‘SUPREMACY: CANELO VS. GOLOVKIN’

A special short film, “I Am Boxing” narrated by Ice Cube and legendary promoter Don Chargin, will debut in New York and Los Angeles next week as part of a two-city press tour in support of the September 16 superfight between Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and IBF/WBA/WBC Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs). Canelo vs. Golovkin, the 12-round showdown for supremacy and the middleweight championship of the world is hosted by T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View.®

The film focuses on three golden ages of boxing, beginning with the six grueling showdowns between Sugar Ray Robinson and Jake “The Bronx Bull” LaMotta, and moves into the legendary series of nine fights between the “Four Kings” of Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “Hitman” Hears and Roberto “Manos De Piedra” Duran, concluding with a preview of the best fight in boxing between middleweight kingpins Canelo and GGG.

The film, complete with star-studded, red carpets, will highlight a two-city press tour stopping in New York City on June 20 and Los Angeles on June 22.