New seats made available for Adler vs. Shields

d Detroit have been able to release an additional block of $125 tickets for tomorrow night’s (Friday, August 4) “Battle of the Best” at MGM Grand Detroit.

The hottest ticket in town, “Battle of the Best” feature’s the women’s 10-round super-middleweight unification battle between two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (3-0, 1 KO) of Flint, and WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs) of Germany.

“An extra block of $125 seats has been added to the layout,” explained promoter Dmitriy Salita. “That allows more of this great city’s boxing fans to see this historic fight live.”





22-year-old Shields will be going for her first world title against an undefeated world champion in just her fourth professional fight.

The event will also be telecast live on SHOWTIME (10:30 p.m. ET/PT).

In the opening televised bout, undefeated world-ranked super bantamweight Vladimir Tikhonov (16-0, 9 KOs) of Russia will face Texas slugger Jesse Angel Hernandez (8-1, 6 KOs) over eight tough rounds between southpaws.

On the untelevised portion of the supporting bouts will be the six-round super welterweight rematch of an exciting fight held last June in Detroit between Antonio Urista (8-2, 2 KOs) of Detroit, and Serdar Hudayberdiyev (3-1, 2 KOs) of Turkmenabat, Turkmenistan.





Also in action that night will be a six-round bantamweight battle between Detroit’s promising undefeated bantamweight prospect Ja’Rico O’Quinn (7-0, 5 KOs) and Jose Elizondo (2-3) of San Antonio; as well as six-round bantamweight match-up between Detroit’s James Smith (11-1, 6 KOs) and Lagos, Nigeria’s Yakubu Kareem (14-6-1, 8 KOs).

And in a very special added attraction, top super welterweight contender Domonique Dolton (17-1-1, 9 KOs) of Detroit will begin the comeback trail in a six-rounder against Antonio Chaves Fernandez (9-32-4, 3 KOs) of Brockton, Massachusetts.