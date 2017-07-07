Amanda Serrano vs. Edina Kiss on July 21

Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano, world champion in five weights, will have a new opponent for the defense of her WBO 122-pound title on Friday, July 21, in the start of the series “Viernes de Campeones en Metro Boxing Nights Casino” presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP), at the San Juan Ballroom of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Serrano (32-1-1, 24 KOs), the only woman and Puerto Rican to be world champion in five divisions, will defend for the second time her WBO super bantamweight belt against the Hungarian Edina Kiss (13-4, 7 KOs), a known opponent as the Puerto Rican beat her in April 2016 also on the Island.

“We already have Amanda’s rival eventually and it’s Edina Kiss, who fought Amanda in Puerto Rico last year when she only had seven fights and Amanda won, but the lady has been quite active and has a good record and several title fights against good opponents who lost by decision,” said Peter Rivera, PRBBP Vice-President.





In just her eighth fight, Kiss came to Puerto Rico to fight Serrano in April of 2016 and fell by TKO in four rounds, but after that fight she has fought 10 times and in three of these by regional belts at 122 pounds in Australia and the United States, where he lost on points to good boxers like Shannon O’Connell and Heather Hardy.

The rest of the show features Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo (26-5, 16 KOs), facing Costa Rican Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KOs) for the WBO Latino title at 130 pounds to 10 rounds; Jeyvier Cintrón (1-0), the only Puerto Rican boxer who has participated in two Olympic Games (2012 and 2016), against Mexican Antonio Rodriguez (4-2) in four rounds and 118 pounds in his debut in Puerto Rico, and three-time Olympian from Brazil, Robson Conceicao (3-0, 2 KOs), the only Brazilian boxer with a gold medal in Olympic Games, facing Mexican Jesús Serrano (16-4-2 , 11 KOs) in an eight rounds and 130 pounds bout.

More details of the rest of the show soon.