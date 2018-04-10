New opponent for Wadell, Krammerstodter replaces Petrov

Timra-boxer Rocco Wadell (4-0, 2 KOs) must face a new challenge on April 21. The 24 year-old will now meet Hungary’s Mark Krammerstodter (3-2-1, 1 KO) following the withdrawal of his scheduled opponent Antonio Petrov.





Wadell fights on the undercard of the Swedish super fight between heavyweight rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall, and despite the late change of opponent, ‘The Rock’ says it will not affect his focus.

“Things like this happen in boxing. It’s not unusual for an opponent to pull out at short notice. It’s no going to affect my performnace in the ring. That’s one of the reasons why I always put the main focus on myself and not who I’m going to meet,” said Wadell, who insists he is in top condition for his four-round super middleweight clash.

“My training the last months has been going better and better. I’ve never been in such good shape and without injuries. I’m ready to put on a great show for the fans!”

Rocco Wadell battles Mark Krammerstodter as part of an action-packed Nordic Fight Night on April 21 at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall.





Heavyweight rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat meet in a grudge match for the European Union title, Mikaela Lauren challenges the undefeated Verena Kaiser for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight strap, and Sven Fornling defends his IBF Baltic Light Heavyweight belt against Karel Horejsek.

Rising Swedish stars Oliver Flodin, Simon Henriksson and Robin Safar have also been confirmed for the undercard with further announcements coming soon.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling 077-170 70 70.