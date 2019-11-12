New Opponent For Havnaa, Gudino Replaces Sands

Kai Robin Havnaa (15-0, 13 KOs) has a new opponent set for his cruiserweight clash on Saturday night with Mariano Angel Gudino (13-3, 8 KOs) replacing Al Sands, who has withdrawn from their scheduled contest.





“It’s not ideal to get a new opponent this close to a fight,” says Havnaa. “Especially at this level. All my sparring and preparation has been for Sands, but now I have to forget about him and adapt for a different style. Gudino is as good as Sands. He is a tough Argentinian who I know will come to fight.”

Despite the late call up, Gudino, the former WBC Silver Latino Champion, who has also challenged for WBA and IBO Continental titles, insists he is ready for action and is confident of claiming a notable victory over the Norwegian star.

“Don’t be fooled by the late notice,” says Gudino. “I am always in training. I live, eat and breathe boxing – every minute of the day! I have seen a few videos of Havnaa. I respect every man who steps into the ring, but he’s never fought a boxer with my guts. All of his opponents were from Europe; they were not as hungry and as tough as I am. I am from Argentina. I am descended from generations of warriors. I will smash Havnaa until he cries!





“Do you think I am scared by Havnaa’s KO ratio? Think again. I don’t care about his resume, I don’t care about the fans cheering for him and I don’t care about his puncher power… I have been involved in real fights, in championship fights. Havnaa does not have this kind of experience, he will find himself in deep waters for the first time in his career on Saturday night!”

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: “It’s a big risk to take this fight at short notice. In my opinion Gudino is a tougher test than Sands. He has the South American style and temperament that is sure to make for an exciting contest. Kai will need to be at his best to win this fight and continue his World title charge.”

Katharina Thanderz headlines a huge show at the historic Ekeberghallen as she faces Danila Ramos for the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight crown, while Kai Robin Havnaa looks to bolster his World title claim in a crunch cruiserweight clash with Mariano Angel Gudino, and top talents Kevin Melhus, Alexander Hagen, Bernard Torres and Kent Erik Baadstad complete an action-packed card in the Norwegian capital.





Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no. All the action will be available to watch live across Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.