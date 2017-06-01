New showdown announced for “KO Night Boxing: WAR In WinnaVegas”

An injury has forced NABO Junior Welterweight Champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (22-0-3, 16 KOs) to withdraw from his scheduled “KO Night Boxing: WAR In WinnaVegas” headline event against Abdiel “Mortero” Ramirez, on Saturday, June 10, airing (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network live from WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

“KO Night Boxing: WAR In WinnaVegas” is presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Roc Nation Sports, Ringside Ticket Inc. and WinnaVegas Resort Casino. TITLE Boxing is the official gloves provider for KO Night Boxing.

WBC Oriental Super Lightweight Champion Zhimin Wang (8-1, 3 KOs), of China, will face Dallas lightweight Manuel Rey Rojas (14-3, 4 KOs) as an addition to the card. Elevated to main event status is the original 10-round co-feature being contested for the vacant United States Boxing Association (USBA) featherweight title, matching former USBA champion Daniel “Twitch” Franco (15-1-3, 10 KOs), who fights out of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Utah favorite Jose Haro (13-1-1, 7 KOs).





The 25-year-old Franco (15-1-3, 10 KOs), who fights under the Roc Nation Sports banner, was a standout amateur boxer captured the vacant USBA featherweight title last November, knocking out previously unbeaten Derrick Murray (13-0-1) in four rounds. He lost the belt in his following fight, stopped by veteran Christopher Martin (29-8-3) in the third round of their non-title fight in Los Angeles on March 23. Franco is currently rated No. 5 by the USBA and No. 11 by the NABO.

Haro (13-1-1, 7 KOs), USBA No. 14-rated, is an all-action fighter with tremendous potential. The 29-year-old is presently riding a six-fight win streak with five victories and one draw. His lone loss as a professional was to highly-touted prospect Toka Kahn Clary (11-0) by way of a six-round decision in 2014.

The new 10-round co-feature will be an exciting match-up between Wang and Rojas (14-3, 4 KOs). Last January in China, Zhimin defeated Aekkawee Kaewmanee (16-6), by way of a 10-round unanimous decision for the vacant WBO Oriental crown. The only blemish on Zhimin’s otherwise perfect pro record is a 10-round loss by decision last September, to then 12-0 Russian prospect Ivan Baranchyk in Oklahoma.

“I honestly felt that Haro vs. Franco was a legitimate main event fight as the co-feature,” promoter John Andersen. “Injuries are an unfortunate part of boxing and we’re disappointed to lose a world-class fighter like Hooker. Now, though, Haro-Franco gets top billing and we’re fortunate to have a solid co-feature added to a very competitive, entertaining card.”





The TV opener features Chicago super bantamweight prospect Giovanni Mioletti (7-0, 1 KO) taking on Las Vegas’ upset-minded Sal Lopez (4-1) in a six-round bout. In a pair of four-round undercard matches, Sioux City, Iowa cruiserweight Shalyn Joseph will make his pro debut against Chicago’s Darrius Flowers (0-1), while Sioux Falls, South Dakota super welterweight Keith Cournoyer (0-0-1), squares off with Justin Likeness, of Minot, North Dakota.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale at the WinnaVegas box office and online at www.tickets.winnavegas.biz. Advance ticket prices are $35.00 ringside (rows 1 & 2), $35.00 VIP Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4), $20.00 General Admission Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4) and $15.00 General Admission Standing Room Only. A special Resort/Hotel package for two is also available for $199.00, which includes two VIP Reserved Seats, WinnaVegas hotel room, two dinner vouchers and two $5.00 Sunday breakfast buffet-voucher.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CT with the opening bout scheduled at 7:30 p.m. CT. It is an all-ages event.