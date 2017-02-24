NEW ENGLAND TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship

Twelve novice division champions were crowned last night in the men and women’s finals of the New England Tournament of Champions, part of the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.





Central New England edged Western New England, 6-4, to win the team title and receive the George McGuane Award. Northern New England had the other two individual winners.

The much-anticipated showdown in the light welterweight bout lived up to its billing as Alejandro Paulino, of New London (CT), defeated Tyngsboro’s (MA) Nathan Balakin, 4-1. Paulino was presented the Louie Ayala Memorial Award as the Outstanding Boxer. Jose Ayala, Louie’s brother, made the presentation.

“We had another big, enthusiastic crowd that enjoyed watching some great matches,” said Bobby Russo, New England Golden Gloves Executive Director. “The novice division finals had so many good matchups. Paulino versus Balakin was a very good fight. Now, we move on to next week’s open division semifinals and finals of the New England Tournament of Champions.”

To purchase individual tickets, starting at $16.00 ($7.00 for students), call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

The top N.E. open class boxers will compete in next Wednesday and Thursday night semifinals and finals, respectively, of the New England Tournament of Champions. Open-class winners will advance to the National Golden Gloves Championships for men in Lafayette, Louisiana (MAY) and women in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (July).

Novice finals results and the remainder of the NE Tournament rounds are listed below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(winners listed first)

Central N.E. (CNE), Northern N.E. (NNE), Southern N.E. (SNE), Western NE (WNE)

Novice Division

MEN

FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.)

Luis Aybar (New London, CT / WNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Shin Merinda (Haverhill, MA / CNE)

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Brian Zayes (Meriden, CT / WNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Miles Bloodworth (Manville, RI / SNE)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 LBS.)

Alejandro Paulino (New London, CT / WNE)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Nathan Balakin (Tyngsboro, MA / CNE)

(Paulino named “Outstanding Boxer”)

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Peter Maher (Arlington, MA / CNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Stelvio Neto (New Bedford, MA / SNE)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Jose Colon (Hartford, CT / WNE)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Furcy Ferreras (Peabody, MA / CNE)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Cody Zombeck (Rochester, NH / NNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Ray Polanco (Roxbury, MA / CNE)

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)

Luke Yetten (Waltham, MA CNE)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Isaac Reyes (Holyoke, MA / WNE)

WOMEN

BANTWAMWEIGHTS (119 lbs.)

Danielle Millian (Waltham, Ma / CNE

WPTS3 (5-0)

Victoria Brohu (Boscawen, NH / NNE)

FEATHERWEIGHTS (125 lbs.)

Katherine Zehr (S. Portland, ME / NNE)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Kendra Prather (Hanscom AFB, MA / CNE)

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Jessica Lampron (Dorchester, MA / CNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Jacqueline Boyle (Stamford, CT / WNE)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS – (141 lbs.)

Arika Skoog (Boston, MA / CNE)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Elizabeth Humphries (Agawam, MA / WNE)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Kyla McCartney (East Boston, MA / CNE)

WTKO1 (1:46)

Sara Bell (Danbury, CT / WNE)

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

New England Tournament of Champions

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2